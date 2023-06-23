Home

Why This City Is The Ultimate Solo Travel Destination In The World

Top Solo Travel Destination: The city that tops the list is Vietnam’s Hanoi, with a remarkable surge of 946% in year-on-year solo travel searches. Bangkok secured the second position with an 816% rise, followed by Taipei, Taiwan, with a 700% increase.

World's top solo travel destination. | Photo: Unsplash

Solo traveling is gaining popularity in India with the hashtag #SoloTravel trending on various social media platforms. It offers a perfect opportunity for self-discovery and personal well-being. Traveling alone not only enhances self-confidence but also pushes you to step out of your comfort zone, leaving the habit of laziness.

Recently, adventure travel platform Explore Worldwide analysed global search data to identify the top trending destinations for solo travellers. After tracking and analysing two years’ worth of Google search data, Explore Worldwide compiled a list of places that experienced the highest increase in online searches related to solo travel. The city that tops the list is Vietnam’s Hanoi, with a remarkable surge of 946% in year-on-year solo travel searches. Bangkok secured the second position with an 816% rise, followed by Taipei, Taiwan, with a 700% increase.

The report states that Hanoi is popular among travellers for numerous reasons. It mentions the city’s beautiful ancient architecture, rich cultural heritage, and the various activities available for solo travellers, such as exploring food markets, visiting historic temples, and strolling through colourful streets. Additionally, Hanoi is considered relatively safe with a high ranking of 62 on the safety index out of 100 points.

We Have Curated Top Activities That Solo Travellers Can Do While Exploring The City

Local Cuisine

Explore different cafes, check out the local markets, and don’t forget to taste the popular local dishes to truly experience the city. The cafes in this place are famous for blending traditional and modern styles. You can also find well-known international coffee chains in the city.

Haven For Art Lovers

Hanoi is known as the art capital of Vietnam and perfectly reflects the vibrant Asian culture. The city has stunning architecture and numerous museums that you can explore. Don’t miss the captivating water puppet theatre shows in Hanoi, and be sure to visit the iconic Hanoi Opera House to immerse yourself in the cultural essence of the city.

The Perfume Pagoda

Perfume Pagoda is an ancient Buddhist temple in the city that is believed to have been constructed as early as the 15th century.

Hoan Kiem Lake

The lake only offers picturesque views but also houses a temple that can be explored. You can relax, enjoy the city’s beauty, and have a great time at this location.

Shop At Local Markets

Dong Xuan Market is a popular four-story building that offers a wide range of local merchandise. It is famous for its affordable prices in the town. If you’re looking to buy gifts and souvenirs, this is the perfect place for you.

