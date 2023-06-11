Home

Top 5 Unexplored Destinations of India

Top 5 Unexplored Destinations of India

We may have already been to most of these places, and while they are marvellous, it doesn't make much sense to visit them repeatedly, right?

Tawang Gate

If the summer season is upon us, let’s consider Shimla or Rishikesh. And if winter has arrived, let’s explore Jaipur or the Rann of Kutch. This is often the pattern we follow when planning seasonal trips.

India is a diverse country, and it is loaded with countless tourist destinations that are beyond imagination. For travel enthusiasts, we have found some unexplored and lesser-known destinations that are perfectly suited for the current weather.

So, before reaching for your laptop to book tickets or packing your travel bag, consider these off-the-beaten-path destinations that you can visit with your loved ones.

Here Are Some Unexplored Places

Tawang

Tawang, situated in the northeastern region of India, is a charming town surrounded by the Eastern Himalayas. It is renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty, historic monasteries, and majestic snow-covered peaks. Among its notable attractions is the Tawang Monastery, the largest Buddhist monastery in India.

Munsiyari

Munsiyari is a small town located in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. It showcases a captivating charm and is considered a haven for nature lovers.

Munsiyari treats visitors to stunning vistas of snow-capped peaks, cascading waterfalls, and magnificent glaciers. It also houses Milam Glacier, one of the largest glaciers in the Himalayas.

Zanskar Valley

Located in the Ladakh region, Zanskar Valley is renowned for its rugged landscapes, breathtaking deep gorges, and mesmerising turquoise blue rivers. This remote destination attracts adventure enthusiasts from around the world. With thrilling activities such as river rafting, trekking, and camping on offer, Zanskar Valley is a haven for those seeking an adrenaline-fueled escape amidst nature’s untouched beauty.

Sandakphu

Sandakphu is a beautiful place in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal. It has the highest peak in the state and you can see amazing views of the Eastern Himalayas from there. If you love trekking, this place is perfect for you. There are many trekking routes that take you through lush green forests and fields of colourful rhododendron flowers.

Nubra Valley

This hidden gem, which is located is in the northernmost reaches of the country, is famous for its sand dunes, lush green valleys, and stunning landscapes that will leave you spellbound. The valley is also graced by the presence of the Diskit Monastery, the oldest and grandest monastery in the Nubra Valley.

With its rich history and picturesque views, this secluded haven promises an unforgettable experience for all who venture to explore its wonders.

So, pack your bags, and get ready to explore these hidden gems now.

