Swadesh Darshan Awards: The Ministry of Tourism established Swadesh Darshan awards in various categories on Thursday to recognise the efforts made by state governments, union territory administrations, and various implementing agencies. According to a press release issued by the Ministry, the awards will recognise best practises such as meeting planned objectives, taking an innovative approach, incorporating sustainability principles into planning, design, and operations, efficient project monitoring, attracting private investment in peripheral development, and efforts to ensure optimal operations and maintenance, among other things.

Take a look at the official announcement:

.@tourismgoi starts Swadesh Darshan Awards in different categories, invites entries from States/UTs The Ministry of Tourism has asked the State Governments/ UT Administrations to submit their entries online Read here: https://t.co/xmvazv1zuR pic.twitter.com/yly68dy6At — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 3, 2022

The Ministry has decided to invite entries under the following categories:

Best Tourist Interpretation Centre

Best Log Hut Facility

Best MICE Facility

Best Cafeteria, Best Craft Haat/ Souvenir Shop facility

Best Sound and Light Show

and Best Waterfront Development (Beach/ River/ Lake, etc.)

For the uninitiated, The Swadesh Darshan Scheme earned the biggest allocation in the Ministry of Tourism budget in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month for Financial year 2022-23.

(With inputs from ANI)