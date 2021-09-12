Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is home to a number of beautiful attractions where travellers from across the country travel to all through the year. Out of them, Lahaul and Spiti are most preferred offbeat destinations in the Himalayan state.Also Read - Video: Landslide, Shooting Stones Near Shimla's Jeori Block NH-05; No Casualties so Far | Watch

Now, tourists will have to pay a tax to enter Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district.

A barrier to collect tax has been set up at Sissu in Lahaul near Rohtang's Atal Tunnel by the Special Area Development Authority (SADA), PTI quoted Keylong SDM Priya Nagra.

How much tax needs to be paid?

Rupee 50 is being charged from two-wheelers, Rs 200 from cars, Rs 300 from SUVs and MUVs and Rs 500 from buses and trucks, she added.

The number of vehicles entering Lahaul has increased manifold after the opening of Atal Tunnel in October last year, she added.

The tunnel was inaugurated on October 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The tax money will be used for the development of the area, she added.

The vehicles entering Lahaul on a regular basis would not have to pay tax and have to apply for exemption, she said.

(With inputs from PTI)