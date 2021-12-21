Kullu: There has been a sudden rise in the number of tourists in Himachal’s Kullu-Manali recently after the place received fresh spell of snowfall. According to a ToI’s report, there was a sudden tourist influx in Manali which has made hoteliers happy. However, owing to the fresh spell of snowfall at Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway, the administration of Lahaul and Spiti has stopped tourist vehicles from moving beyond Atal Tunnel in Lahaul.Also Read - Thinking of Visiting Himachal For Christmas, New Year? Here's What CM Jairam Thakur Said on Omicron, Overcrowding

The number of tourists is expected to go up in Kullu-Manali

Undoubtedly, the fresh spell of snowfall has proved to be a boon to the tourism industry in the hilly state as the room occupancy in hotels has seen a hike up to 70 percent. The hoteliers, as per the report, say that after receiving fresh snowfall on Monday, the number of tourists in the region has gone up. In fact, the industry experts are of the view that the number of tourists is expected to rise in Kullu-Manali in the coming days.

Himachal’s prime tourist attractions

Solang Valley, Atal Tunnel and Gulaba are some of the prime tourist attractions of Himachal Pradesh and now that these regions have received snowfall, the number of tourists footfall is set to increase for certain.

Atal tunnel to remain shut

Other than snowfall, the Atal Tunnel will remain closed for vehicles twice a week from 7 AM to 9.30 AM for regular maintenance works and no vehicle will be allowed in the tunnel on Mondays and Thursdays starting December 20, the report mentioned.

Atal tunnel – trivia

The Atal Tunnel or the Rohtang Tunnel, named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is built at a height of 3000 m above sea level between Himachal Pradesh’s Manali and Leh in Ladakh. Did you know this 9.02 km-long tunnel is also the world’s longest highway single-tube tunnel above 10,000 feet (3,048 m)?