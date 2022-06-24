Live Train Tracker Applications: In the background of recent events that delayed and canceled many trains across North India, the significance of technological resources that keep us updated on the schedules of trains, their live running status, delays, etc. has increased. Millions of passengers rely on Indian Railways for long-distance travel. Reliable sources told the live running status of trains has become important these days to stay updated on the live running status of trains. To stay updated on your train’s exact schedule, there are several apps and websites that let you track your train and see where you are in real-time.Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Railway Increases Online Ticket Booking Limit Per User. Check Details

Step-by-step Guide to Use Live Train Tracker Apps on your Android and iOS phones:

National Train Enquiry System (NTES) (Android, iOS, Website)

The official application of the Indian Railways, the NTES application can be used to plan your journey and track the live status of your desired train in real-time.

Follow these simple steps to use this official app to know about your train status details:

1. Install the NTES official app from the Google Play Store/Apple App Store and open it.

2. Tap on the ‘Spot your Train’ option.

3. Enter the train’s PNR number and choose your station from the list to board the train.

4. Tap on the ‘Show Status’ button to view its live status.

5. You can instantly view the current station at which your train is situated.

6. To know a detailed report about all the stations and their associated platform numbers, press the ‘Show Full Running’ button at the bottom.

7. You can now track the live status of your train with respect to its live position, designated time of arrival, departure, and duration spent on each platform.

RailYatri (Android, iOS, website)

RailYatri is the one-stop solution for everything related to online live train status tracking. Although the website isn’t the greatest to navigate, the app has a relatively easy interface and design. The app offers details on arrival and departure times, station info, alerts for delays and cancellation, estimated arrival time of the train at upcoming stops. For passengers, it also gives you the option to check which station offers the ability to order food. An advantage over other apps here is that it works offline as well; you can follow your route while on the train—even if the phone’s data connection is not available. This app can help you to get instant ticket availabilities for special trains and track their PNR status.

Here’s how you can utilize this app:

1. Install the RailYatri app from the Google Play Store/Apple App Store and open the app.

2. Click on the Train Status option to access the live tracking page.

3. Enter the name or number of your booked train in the search bar at the top. Alternatively, you can type the source and destination station names to find your booked train.

4. Tap on the Search button to view the current live status of your chosen train.

5. You can now view all the related info on your selected train such as its current position, arrival/departure time, and existing delays in real-time.

Where is my train App (Android, iOS, website)

It is one of the reliable live train running tracker apps out there. You can find a specific train by its number, or you can perform a general search using the origin and destination station, if you don’t know the train number. The results show the departure day and time of the train, arrival day and time, train delays, a progress bar indicating the arrival time and distance between two stations, halting time for the train at stoppages, etc. More importantly, you also check your PNR status, live station info, seat map, set an alarm before the train reaches a particular station, search for nearby stations, and much more. The app works offline also. Although not ad-free, the app has a good interface.

Here is the way to use the app:

1. Install the “Where is my Train” app from Google Play Store/Apple Play Store and tap on it to open it.

2. Choose your preferred language and tap on the Submit button to land on the app’s homepage.

3. Type the name of your source and destination stations to find all the available trains. Alternatively, you can type the train no. or name in the search field to find your train.

4. Once searched, you can find the current live status of your running train and all the associated details such as platform number, designated time of arrival, and duration of the stoppage.

5. You can also tap on the alarm icon to notify you before you reach your desired station.

Google Maps app (Android, iOS)

Google Maps is the most feasible option for tracking live training running status. While it has all of the key features of any standard train tracker, it also gives you information about the destination station, the food options available within the compound or nearby, transportation options available, availability of toilets on the premises or around the station, nearest ATMs, and much more.

Here is how to use the app:

1. Install and open the Google Maps app from the Apple App Store/Google Play Store.

2. Enter your desired destination in the search bar and press the Directions button.

3. Enter your current location and press the train icon in the searched routes to know all the available trains on your chosen route.

4. Tap on your booked train name to know its live running status including any delay reminders.

5. Additionally, you can expand the train in the search results to know about every minute detail such as platform number, time of arrival, etc.