Train Travel With Pets: 10 Pro Tips For Affordable And Happy Journey

Train Travel With Pets: Travelling with your pets can be great but unfortunately for a lot of people, leaving their four-legged companion behind when planning for a holiday or a work trip can be heartbreaking and truth to be told, separation anxiety is real for pets too. So, if you are not too keen to leave your dog or cat behind in a pet hostel or with a family member, consider taking them along with you! Yes, it is possible, since train journeys can be comfortable, convenient, hassle free and not to mention affordable. If you are confused about how to carry your pet in a train, we have got it covered for you.

Indian Railways is the go-to travel mode for pet parents when it comes to covering longer distance. It is safe, pocket-friendly and has easy laws and allows small, big, all kinds of animals. It is also one of the best option because it allows several breaks during the journey and is also well ventilated.

HOW TO TRAVEL WITH PETS IN A TRAIN