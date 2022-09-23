Train Travel With Pets: Travelling with your pets can be great but unfortunately for a lot of people, leaving their four-legged companion behind when planning for a holiday or a work trip can be heartbreaking and truth to be told, separation anxiety is real for pets too. So, if you are not too keen to leave your dog or cat behind in a pet hostel or with a family member, consider taking them along with you! Yes, it is possible, since train journeys can be comfortable, convenient, hassle free and not to mention affordable. If you are confused about how to carry your pet in a train, we have got it covered for you.Also Read - IRCTC Update: 175 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways Today. Check Full List Here
Indian Railways is the go-to travel mode for pet parents when it comes to covering longer distance. It is safe, pocket-friendly and has easy laws and allows small, big, all kinds of animals. It is also one of the best option because it allows several breaks during the journey and is also well ventilated. Also Read - Maharashtra: 25 Shops in Thane Develop Cracks After Nearby Road Caves In
Train Travel With Pets: 10 Pro Tips For Affordable And Happy Journey
HOW TO TRAVEL WITH PETS IN A TRAIN
- Book a ticket for coupe or cabin on the IRCTC website website; pets are only allowed in first-class AC
- File an application with the Chief Reservation Officer of the station from which you are boarding
- Allocations of seats/coupe is done four hours before departure, and pets need to be weighted at least three hours before
- Take your pet to the parcel office for vaccine record. Carry Aadhaar copy and train ticket verification
- Pets are considered luggage, charges will be based on distance travelled and weight of the pet at Rs. 60 per kg.
- Get your pet’s vaccination and fitness record updates 24-48 hours before the journey
- Carry essentials like food, medicines, newspaper, disposable bags, blanket and leash
- Acclimatise your pet by travelling for short distance by tarin before long journeys
- Carry toys and chew sticks to keep your pets engaged through the journey
- Identify long halts along the way in advance for walks and toilet runs