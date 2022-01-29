Trans Bhutan Trail will be finally reopening to travellers for the first time in 60 years. It is a 402 km trail that connects 9 districts, 28 local governments, 2 municipalities, one national park and 400 historic and cultural sites. In April 2022, the trail will open for local travellers and for the world to witness the beauty first-hand. The principal donor of the project, The Bhutan Canada Foundation, has helped in the restoration work of the Trans Bhutan Trail.Also Read - RailRestro, a Food Delivery Startup, Sees Decline in Sales Due to The Increase in Covid-19 Cases

For travellers, they can check out 18 major bridges, climb 10000 stairs and take mountain bikes. They can have a picturesque view of the eastern Himalayan region. The trail is adorned with a detailed history. It has a 500-year old history donned with historic and cultural sites. Trans Bhutan Trail served as a pilgrimage route for Buddhists who were keen on exploring the pious destinations in Tibet and the western part of Bhutan.

People visiting this place can hire a guide for walking and biking tours on the trail. They can also enjoy the view while on foot which will take a longer time. For people who like adventures, bird watching and photography, this will be an excellent opportunity to explore.

This place also serves as a major destination for spiritual and wellness experiences.