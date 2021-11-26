New Delhi: In a major turn of unexpected events, on Thursday, the Centre told all the states and Union Territories to be cautious about international passengers travelling from or through Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong in view of a new Covid variant detected in South Africa. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - LIVE India vs New Zealand Cricket Score 1st Test, Day 2 Match Latest Updates: Southee Fifer Helps New Zealand Bowl Out India For 345

New Covid Variant – ‘Significantly High Number of Mutations’

In a letter to the states, according to IANS, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said:

"It has now been reported by NCDC that multiple cases of a Covid-19 variant — 8.1.1529 — have been reported in Botswana (three), South Africa (six) and Hong Kong (one). This variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations, and thus has serious public health implications for the country in view of the recently relaxed visa restrictions and opening up of international travel.

Travel Advisory for International Travellers Arriving From These Countries

These countries are part of the ‘at risk’ country category of international travellers coming to India. They will be subjected to rigorous screening and testing, and all their contacts will also be closely tracked and tested as per the health ministry guidelines for this category.

The letter has directed the states to ensure that samples of travellers turning positive are sent to the designated IGSLs promptly as per the INSACOG guidance document issued by the Health Ministry.

The ministry has also told the states and UTs to adhere to the overarching ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate’ principle to ensure stringent implementation of containment measures as per ministry guidelines.