Travel Alert! Bali to Reopen Its Borders For International Travellers From October

According to a ToI report, the Indonesian Tourism Minister stated that Bali, a popular tourist destination, will be reopening its borders in October for international travellers. Earlier, the plans to resume international tourism got delayed multiple times due to the pandemic, however now the Central Government has stated that the Indonesian island is now ready to receive tourists from around the globe.

Bali's Tourism and Creative Economic Minister Sandiaga Uno, after attending the meeting at the Bali Tourism Polytechnic on September 24, as per the report, announced that the central government is all prepared to reopen the international travel corridor in October. The meeting was attended by several government officials to analyse preparations regarding reopening the border for international visitors.

Other Details

The Minister further added that they have discussed the program to reopen their border for international travellers. Earlier, Maritime and Investment Coordinator Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said that the country managed to emerge from the peak of the deadly second coronavirus wave, and if the cases subsequently drop, they will consider reopening the borders from October.

For the uninitiated, the plan to initiate reopening of borders has been carried out after receiving reports from Bali Vice Governor Cok Ace, regarding recent COVID-19 transmissions in Bali, which have significantly dropped and are being properly managed.

Please note that so far no specific details have been provided regarding the exact date of reopening the borders. Meanwhile it is also not clear as to which countries would be welcome in Bali.

However, as per the reports, only fully vaccinated tourists will be allowed to enter the destination, and will have to further undergo Covid testing for entry.

Don’t forget to check the latest Covid-related guidelines on the government websites before making your travel plans!