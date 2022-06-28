Bhedaghat: Rocks around the waterfalls usually get overshadowed by the splendid spectacles of the misty waterfalls or the pristine ripples of rivers flowing past them. But, the marble rocks in Bhedaghat beg to differ. A quaint hamlet snuggled in the valleys of Madhya Pradesh is famous for the marble rock formations adjoining the elegant flows of the Narmada River. The marble rocks are as high as about 100 feet!Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: India Railways to Start Swadesh Darshan Special Train From Madhya Pradesh Soon. Check Ticket Fare, Itinerary Details

It is also known as the land of the marble rocks and very rightly so. The marble rocks are supremely majestic and look radiant, basking under the glorious Sun. Even, during the night, moonlight shines and reflects magically from these marbles. The boat rides on this river, passing by the marble rocks covered with seams of volcanic eruption, are not just mesmerising but also entertaining. There is a fair chance that the boatman might confer you with some of their witty and comic anecdotes. Just the cherry on top you might need!

The boat rides in a moonlit night will render tourists with breathtaking experience and memories.

Dhuandhar Falls

The picturesque views of Bhedaghat are also known for the iconic Dhuandhar Falls. The name of this waterfall speaks for itself-the smokey falls-that is, as the water cascades from nearly 98 feet above it creates a misty and smokey like ambience. The roars of this fall can be heard from a distance and will definitely strike the curious chord to visit this spot.

Best time to visit: Monsoons embellish the natural grace of the falls, so do visit during the shower season.

Chaunsath Yogini Temple

A temple dedicated to Goddess Durga, one of the oldest in the country, it was built by the Kalachuri dynasty around the 10th century. Chaunsath in Hindi means 64. The temple boasts of 64 carved Yogini figurines. Legend has it that this Durga temple has an underground passage leading to the palace of Gond Queen Durgavati. Standing the test of time, this historical temple is an intriguing site when one begins their own explorations.

Street shopping

No traveller leaves Bhedaghat without a souvenir. Splurging on the streets is an experience in itself. There are lots of local vendors who put up their work for sale on the streets of Bhedaghat. Known for its marble artefacts, the local artists have pieces intricately carved out of marbles. These local markets offer much alluring and exotic carving of idols and other handicrafts. The Soapstone artifacts of the place are a must! Shopper, do take a note.

Bollywood’s tryst with Bhedaghat

Do the visuals look familiar? Well, you might have seen them in some of the iconic Bollywood songs and movies. The scenic scapes of Bhedaghat could not even be resisted by the film industry. The grandeur of the marble rocks allured some of the filmmakers to shoot their movie scenes in the tranquil and splendid vicinity here.

The popular song, ‘Raat Ka Nasha Abhi’ from the movie Asoka was shot here. The movie, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan had scenes by the marble rocks. The shots give a glimpse of these formation’s look at night and day in a boat ride.

Other old classics like ‘Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye’ and the song ‘Jis Desh Mai Ganga Behti Hai’ have scenes featuring the landscapes of Bhedaghat.

Even television serial, Mahabharat’s opening scene was shot here, depicting the waters gushing the past the marble rocks.

Add on your travel list right away!