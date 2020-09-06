Due to the novel coronavirus, the world has come to a standstill. Travel enthusiasts had no option but to sit back and wait for the restrictions to get lifted. Now with Unlock 4.0, inter-state travel restrictions have been given a go-ahead by the authorities, but with the rising number of cases it is best to stay home, stay safe! Also Read - Malaika Arora Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Beau Arjun Kapoor Contracted The Virus

We all are living under strict deadlines and are craving for long leave from our busy schedule. What if we told you that there are places in India where you can visit over the weekend for a quick trek? We give you 5 tantalizing and tempting treks in India (for when it is safe to travel again) perfect for ardent travelers. Also Read - Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda Tests Positive For COVID-19

1. Nag Tibba Also Read - Bengaluru Woman Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again, 1st Case of Reinfection in City

This trek is the most sought-after trek, this trek offers wondrous vistas of snow-capped mountains and unparalleled beauty. It is closer to Delhi and it is relatively lesser explored trails near Mussoorie. One can enjoy lush greenery, stunning views of the Himalayan ranges.

Difficulty: Easy

Duration: 3 days

2. Triund Trek

Most of the Delhiites are aware of the popular Triund Trek, one can complete it in just one day. It is near Bhagsu, Mcleodganj and you can enjoy dense forests and a gorgeous view of Kangra Valley.

Difficulty: Easy

Duration: 2 days

3. Bhrigu Trek

If mountains are your calling, and if you are a passionate traveler, then you can easily trek your way up to this trek. Bhrigu Lake is 24 km away from Manali (Himachal Pradesh). You can enjoy the breathtaking frozen glacier lake.

Difficulty: Moderate

Duration: 4 days

4. Tadiandamol Trek

This trek in Karnataka is less explored but offers a stunning and scenic view to travelers.

Difficulty: Moderate

Duration: 1 day

5. Rajmachi Fort Trek

If you are in Mumbai or Pune, then this trek will leave you mesmerized. The trek is one of the picturesque treks which offers a mix of forests and open grasslands. You can enjoy the view of lush green mountains.

Difficulty: Easy

Duration: 1 day