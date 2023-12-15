Soon, You Can Travel From Kerala To Dubai On A Cruise Ship; Check Price, Other Details About The Pocket-Friendly Voyage

Home

Travellers will be allowed carry three times the luggage i.e. up to 200kg of luggage at just one-third of the cost, amounting to approximately INR 10,000 (Dh442) – 15,000 (Dh663) for a one-way ticket.

New Delhi: Soon, people will be able to travel from Kerala to Dubai, and back, on a cruise ship as the centre has green-flagged the proposal for the Beypore (Kozhikode) – Kochi – Dubai cruise ship service, taking into account the demands of expatriate passengers. The need for such a route was attributed to the exorbitant rates that expats and tourists have to pay during peak seasons.

Manorama reported that the route approved is a 4000-km one from Beypur in Kozhikode, via Kochi, to Dubai which promises convenient travel, one-third of the airfare, and breathtaking views of the sea and its vast landscapes. The report said Sarbananda Sonowal, India’s Union Shipping Minister, commented that the route had been approved by the central government during a parliament Q&A session.

Travellers will be allowed carry three times the luggage i.e. up to 200kg of luggage at just one-third of the cost, amounting to approximately INR 10,000 (Dh442) – 15,000 (Dh663) for a one-way ticket. The service will begin in collaboration with cargo companies, and the vessel will accommodate up to 1,250 people.

The ship will take roughly three days to reach Kerala, according to YA Rahim, the President of the Indian Association Sharjah. Further speaking to Khaleej Times, he said: “The idea is to get the service up and running before school break in December. We want to make sure that Indian expats in the UAE can travel to their hometown without paying exorbitant airline charges.”

Once approved, the ship will travel to two Kerala cities – Kochi and Beypore. According to Rahim, there is a third location in the pipeline. “We are planning to start a route to Vizhinjam as well,” he revealed.

Mathrubhumi reported that NORKA Roota and Kerala Maritime Board would publish the tender for the project and companies could submit their proposals for vessels or the service.

Though the shipping service from Beypore to Dubai has kindled enthusiasm among the thousands of Keralites working in GCC countries as labourers. However, experts in the shipping sector have expressed doubts over the project’s feasibility due to cost factors, transit time and lack of infrastructure facilities.

