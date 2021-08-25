Jaipur: Jaipur is one of the most preferred tourist destinations near Delhi. If you are planning a trip to Jaipur, then this travel guide may come in handy for you.Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Remain Shut Due to Muharram in These Cities | Full List Here

From architectural wonders, opulent palaces to ancient forts, you'll find enough exciting tourist places in Jaipur, also popularly known as the pink city, to keep you engaged for days on end.

Travel Guide For Jaipur – Things to do, Foods to Try And Exciting Places to Explore

Check out some of the exciting places to explore in the pink city here:

Amer Fort Viewpoint

Considered as one of the iconic tourist attractions, Amer Fort is located on a hill in Amer, which is 11 kms from Jaipur main city. It was built using both Indian and Mughal styles of architecture. Do not miss the Light and Sound show here that will take you through the glorious history of Amer Fort and the city. Also Read - Ray of Hope: 60 Beggars in Jaipur Get Jobs After Receiving Vocational Training to Live 'Life of Dignity'

Nahargarh Fort

This is another interesting tourist destination in this city. You can witness the unique combination of Indian and European architectural styles at the grand Nahargarh Fort. Nahargarh means ‘abode of tigers’. The popular legend has it that, Nahar Singh Bhomia was a Rathore prince who was not happy with the construction of this fort on his land and hence, his spirit haunted the place. Later, Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh, who built the fort, pacified his spirit by dedicating the fort in his name. A stunning feature of this palace is the Madhavendra Bhawan that has 12 identical suites for the queens. The suites were constructed in such a way that the Maharaja could visit any of the queen’s rooms without the others finding out.

City Palace

The stunning City Palace was established by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II and it served as the administrative and ceremonial seat of the royal family. Located in the heart of Jaipur, the palace is now a popular museum. The exotic palace complex boasts of grand courtyards, beautiful gardens, and elaborate temples and two main palaces – Mubarak Mahal and Chandra Mahal. Interestingly, the descendants of the royal family still resides in the Chandra Mahal. If luck favours you, you might as well get a glimpse of them!

Hawa Mahal

The Hawa Mahal is considered the crown jewel of Jaipur. It was constructed in the late 1800s as an extension to the city palace and was used by female members of the royal family to observe the city without being seen. The striking design of the complex includes 953 small windows, carved with intricate latticework and resembling the structure of honeycomb. It is a remarkable architectural gem and undoubtedly one of the best places to visit in Jaipur. Besides, there are also rooftop cafes set adjacent to the building, from where you can get a stunning view of the Mahal.

Jaipur Stepwell

Jaipur stepwell is worth a visit. Historically, the stepwells were constructed to collect water for in times of drought. Today, they have become a significant tourist attraction. It is located near Amer Fort and Amber Palace, and hence, you can conveniently explore all the three attractions in your day’s trip.

Try These Delicacies While in Jaipur

Kaathi Roll at Al Bake

If you have fondness for non-vegetarian food, especially the chicken, then Al Bake is the go-to place for you in Jaipur. From chicken shawarma to tikka, they have a huge variety on their menu. It is located on the MI Road and their Kaathi Roll will make both your tummy and your pocket happy!

Pav Bhaji at Pandit’s

Butter-laden pav bhaji, anyone? The freshly made spicy pav bhaji loaded with butter is loved equally by the locals and tourists here at Pandit’s located near the Birla Mandir. It is also easy on the pockets.

Omelette at Sanjay’s

The Sanjay Omelette located at Bapu Nagar in Japur is a popular food joint that serves 20 different varieties of omelettes. Do you know who runs the food joint? It is run by Sanjay Sharma who was one of the participants in the popular show – Masterchef India. Don’t miss out their signature dishes – egg pizza and masala omelette.

Pyaaz Kachori at Rawat Mishthan Bhandar

Pyaaz Kachori is a must-try when it comes to foods to try in the pink city. Try this delicacy at Rawat Mishthan Bhandar. This is actually a restaurant but is more popular as a mithai (sweets) shop. Apart from serving the pyaaz-kachori, they have almost 50 other varieties of sweets. Try them out and thank us later!

Street Food at Masala Chowk

End your street-food cravings at Masala Chowk in Jaipur. Its a one-stop shop for all your favourite street-side delicacies. It is an open food court in Ram Niwas Garden. From Samosa, Jalebi, Gol Gappa to Chole Bhature, this place has plenty of mouthwatering food options.

Other Things to do in Jaipur