Kodaikanal: Touted as the "Princess of hill stations" and "Switzerland of the East", Kodaikanal is one of the must-visit places in Tamil Nadu. From lush green forested valleys, beautiful lakes, cascading waterfalls, grassy hills to granite cliffs, this Southern Indian state is nothing less than a paradise on Earth.

Here, we have curated an essential travel guide, which includes places to visit, things to do and more, that will come in handy for you whenever you plan to visit this Southern state on your next trip. Check it out.

Essential Travel Guide For Kodaikanal: Must-Visit Places, Things to do And More

Best Attractions in Kodaikanal

Kodaikanal Lake

One of the popular attractions in the hill station, banks of the Kodai lake is perfect spot for cycling or horse riding. You can even go for a beautiful boating ride here. There are also a lot of Tibetan shops at one end of the lake.

Perumal Peak

It’s a must-visit place for a good trek. The view from the top makes all your hard work absolutely worth it. It is, in fact, the top most peak in Kodaikanal.

Kurinji Andavar Temple

Located at a distance of 3 km from the Kodai lake, Kurinji Andavar Temple is the place worth visiting not just for religious tourists but for others too. The temple, dedicated to Lord Muruga who is referred to as ‘God of hill’, also has connection with the Kurinji flower which blooms on the hill only once in every 12 years.

Guna Caves

Guna Caves is located away from the main city of Kodaikanal on the Pillar Rocks Road and is one of the best attractions here. The fun fact is, even though the caves were discovered in 1821, they gained huge tourist attraction only after Kamal Haasan’s Tamil movie “Guna” shot here became a massive hit. These caves are actually caverns formed between the three boulders of the mountain.

Mannavanur Lake

Undoubtedly one of the most breathtaking places that you can visit in Kodaikanal, Mannavanur Lake is nothing less than a nature’s paradise. This lake, as the name suggest is located in Mannavanur village, which is around 34 km away from Kodaikanal.

Some of the other tourist attractions in this picturesque hill station are Vattakanal waterfalls, Bryant Park, Dolphin’s nose, Poombarai village view and more.

Things to do

Revel in the Beauty of Green Valley

Also formerly known as the suicide point, the Green Valley view offers a stunning view of the plains, deep valleys and lush green hills.

Go for a Picnic at Pillar Rocks

The pillar rocks, which has now become a famous picnic spot, constitutes a beautiful mini garden. Do you know why the name? It’s because it has three vertically positioned boulders reaching up to a height of 400 feet. The view of the rocks is not something to be missed.

Coakers Walk

Coakers Walk is a beautiful man-made one-kilometre-long walking stretch built on the mountains in Kodaikanal. The stunning path of Coakers Walk is constructed in a way to give visitors a glimpse of Paradise on Earth. If you are nature love, go for morning and evening walks here.

Best time to visit: Kodaikanal is located in the subtropical belt of the southern India and has a cool and temperate climate all through the year. Usually, the best time to visit is in the summer months between March and June; however, you can also visit from October after the monsoons retreat right up till the beginning of the monsoon season in July.