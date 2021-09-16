Sikkim: Sikkim, which borders Tibet in the north and northeast, Bhutan in the east, Nepal in the west, and West Bengal in the south, is one of the most popular tourist states in northeastern India. A host to Kangchenjunga, the highest peak in India and third highest on Earth at 28, 208 ft, Sikkim is certainly one of the most refreshing and must-visit places to explore in India.Also Read - Travelling to Ireland From India? Check Latest Covid Rules

From rough mountains, deep valleys, lugh green dense forests to flowing rivers and waterfalls, Sikkim truly has all the potential to provide a visual feast for the visitors. Besides, passes like Nathu-la, Jelep-la, Cho-la and many others which were at one time important corridors of passage between Sikkim and Tibet are worth a visit.

Another point of interest here, as we already mentioned above, is Mt. Khangchendzonga floating high over the cloud-covered lower Himalaya and dominating the landscape of Sikkim.

Here we have curated an essential travel guide for those planning to explore the raw beauty of Sikkim and get ready to soak in a soul-soothing travel experience. Check it out!

Travel Guide For Sikkim to Beat Your Covid Blues – 5 Best Tourist Attractions to Explore

Lachung

Lachung is a popular town in Sikkim at an elevation of 9600 feet (3,000 m), and approximately 125 km from Gangtok. The phenomenal snow-capped peaks of Lachung attract tourists from all across the globe. For the uninitiated, Lachung is inhabited by Lepcha and Tibetan descendants. Apart from its spectacular scenic beauty, Lachung also offers skiing and trekking paths for adventure junkies. The historic Lachung Gompa monastery has some beautiful ancient inscriptions. Besides, in August this year, the Sikkim state government has also opened the famous Yumthang Valley in Lachung village for tourists.

Best time to visit: October to June.

Nathula

At an altitude of 14,000 ft, 56 km east from Gangtok, Nathula is located along the Indo-China border and is one of the most exotic places in Sikkim. Forming an off-shoot of the ancient Silk Route, the city can only be visited by Indians after getting permits from Gangtok. This beautiful place has derived its name from the Tibetan words wherein, Nathu means listening ears and La meaning pass. It is one of the only two open trading posts between India and China. While it was shut during the Sino-Indian war, the route was open again in the hope that it would help trade between the two countries develop. Some of the popular places to visit here are Nathula Pass and Tsomgo Lake.

Best time to visit: May to October.

Namchi

Housing the world’s largest statue of Padmasambhava or Guru Rinpoche, the patron saint of Sikkim, Namchi is situated about 78 km from Gangtok and is famous for its Buddhist monastery and scenic locales. This place offers stunning panoramic views of the mountain ranges and the valley below from 1,675 m above mean sea level. Literally translating to “top of the sky” in Bhutia language, Namchi is the headquarters of the south district of Sikkim in North East India and is the second most populated district of the state. Predominantly Buddhist, the Shedrup Choeling Monastery, the Dichen Choeling monastery and the Ngadak monastery are among the many monasteries in the region. The pilgrimage centers, natural wonders and bio-diversity of Namchi attracts flocks of visitors who come for the unmatched views of the Rangeet valley and the Kanchenjunga, the third highest mountain in the world.

The Rimbi Waterfalls, hot water springs at Borong and Ralong and the Temi Tea Estate are other popular tourist destinations. While in Namchi, make sure you head to Tinkitam, the natural habitat of a rare species of orchids that are terrestrial (other orchids grow on trees) and home to soccer star Baichung Bhutia.

Best time to visit: March to May is a good time to visit Namchi when the temperature remains moderate. You can also visit between the months of September and November. To attend the flower show festival, visit during the month of February and witness numerous species of Himalayan flowers bloom in beautiful shades.

Pelling

Pelling is situated at the foothills of the Kanchenjunga and is known for the magnificent views it provides. It is 115 km from the Sikkim state capital Gangtok at an altitude of 19,00 m. In fact, Pelling is the closest view of the Kanchenjunga you can get without leaving the comfort of good hotels behind. Known for its pristine natural beauty, the people of Pelling ensure that the natural and cultural resources of its land remain untouched. This has enabled some of the towns most beautiful tourist attractions to be its waterfalls and lakes.

The Khecheopalri Lake is considered one of the most sacred lakes in the state. The Pemayangtse Monastery, the oldest and most important monastery in Sikkim, is another tourist attraction of Pelling.

Best time to visit: From mid-February to May and from September to December.

Gangtok

Located right in the middle of the Himalayan range, Gangtok is one of the most picturesque places to visit in India for travellers. Undoubtedly, this place presents the perfect image of India’s great and varied topography. Popular for its vibrant nightlife, restaurants, shopping complexes, pool parlours and more, Gangtok is a preferred tourist destination by many people. Also, with the presence of so many monasteries, religious educational institutions, and Tibetology centres, Gangtok has emerged as a major centre of Tibetan Buddhist culture and learning.

One of the things that make Gangtok such an alluring holiday spot is its geography. It is located in the lower Himalayas at a height of 1,650 m making it a cool destination. It lies on one side of a hill with a promenade named The Ridge which houses the governor’s residence (Raj Bhawan) at one end and a palace at the other.

Best time to visit: September to June.