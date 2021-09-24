Odisha: For all you beach lovers, Odisha is a must-visit place as it is home to some of the most stunning, cleanest and prettiest beaches. Year on year, tourists from across the places throng this eastern Indian state as it is renowned for its tribal cultures, its many ancient Hindu temples and gorgeous beaches.Also Read - Luxury Cruise Ship Cordelia With Domestic Tourists Reaches Kochi | Exclusive Video

Here, we have curated a list of some of the popular beaches in the state that you should definitely add to your travel bucket list. Check them out. Also Read - US Lifts Covid-19 Travel Ban For Fully Vaccinated Foreign Nationals From November | Explained

A Traveller’s Guide to Popular Beaches of Odisha

Puri Beach

This is one of the most popular beaches in Odisha and mostly remains packed with tourists from all across the country and beyond. Also called the Golden Beach, this is a must-visit for every nature lover! The best time to visit? Well, it would be ideal to visit here during the annual Puri beach festival. And if you are in luck, you may even spot some of the famous sand artists who come here every year to showcase their talent. Also Read - Odisha: Woman Paraded, Tonsured, Face Blackened Over Duping Villagers; 10 Detained

Gopalpur Beach

Next one on the list here is Gopalpur Beach. Situated in the Ganjam district of Orissa, this pristine beach is another popular tourist attraction in the state. For the uninitiated, the small coastal town of Gopalpur is widely known for its beach and fishing village. Go, check it out!

Talasari Beach

Talasari Beach, in Odisha’s Baleswar district, is considered as the safest and quietest beach in the state. It is surrounded by coconut trees, Casuarina trees and palm trees, making it an ideal place to relax and unwind. Go watch the sunset or enjoy the view of the crashing waves.

Konark Beach

Konark beach is considered one of the finest beaches of India. Set in Puri district, Konark Beach or Chandrabhaga Beach is only three kilometres from the famous Sun Temple of Konark. When in Odisha, don’t forget to make a visit here and revel in the beauty of this place!

Chandipur Sea Beach

This one is special. You ask why? Well, have you seen the sea disappear in front of your eyes? A unique phenomenon rarely seen anywhere else, the sea actually recedes by as much as five kilometres every day on the Chandipur beach in eastern India and enthralls the onlooker. In fact, you can also literally walk into the sea. Sounds fun, right? It is located in Odisha’s Balasore district on the shore of Bay of Bengal.

No matter which beach you decide to explore in Odisha, all you need to do is to find a perfect spot at the beach, put on some sunblock, grab a drink and enjoy the view. Let the crashing waves help you relax!