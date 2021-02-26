Due to the surge in Coronavirus cases in states including Kerala and Maharashtra, the Delhi government issued new guidelines for tourists arriving from five states. Travellers arriving from the states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have to submit a negative RT-PCR test report before entering Delhi. Also Read - Kerala Election 2021 Dates: Election Commission to Announce Poll Schedule at 4:30 PM Today

This order is mandatory and applicable for passengers travelling from flights, buses, or trains. The COVID-19 reports should not be older than 72-hours. This decision is taken to control the spread of Coronavirus. As reported by Livemint, a Delhi government official source said that this order will be applicable from midnight of February 26 to noon of March 15. Also Read - Maharashtra to Go Under Lockdown From March 1-15? Know Complete Truth Here

News agency ANI report stated, “Delhi government took the decision because, in the past week, 86 per cent of the new virus cases have emerged from these states. Nodal officers in these states will be asked to verify COVID-19 negative reports from tests taken up to 72 hours before the flight, prior to allowing passengers to leave for Delhi.” Also Read - UFO Spotted in Ludhiana? Residents Claim They Saw a Shiny Unidentified Object in Sky | Watch Viral Video

Not just Delhi, many states have made it compulsory for travellers to furnish a negative RT-PCR report on arrival from states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

On Thursday, Delhi reported 220 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest number of single-day incidences in February. Although there has been no new fertility case registered.

In India, more than 3.46 lakh beneficiaries have got Coronavirus jab to date in Delhi. Today, more than 18,000 people will be receiving COVID-19 vaccination, according to data shared by officials.

As per the Union Health Ministry, 86.3% of the new coronavirus cases are from five states – Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Punjab.