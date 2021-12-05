New Delhi: In view of a new coronavirus variant Omicron being reported from various parts of the country, several states have revised the travel restrictions and quarantine norms. This new variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations and thus, has serious public health implications for the country. Earlier on Saturday, a man who travelled to Mumbai from South Africa via Dubai and Delhi was found positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus. “A man from Kalyan Dombivli municipal corporation area tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. He is the first official case in the state,” Maharashtra health department director Dr Archana Patil told PTI in Mumbai. “He came with a group of four people. We are tracing and tracking them. Their RT-PCR test, as well as genome sequencing, will be done as well,” she said. With this, Maharashtra becomes the third state – after Karnataka and Gujarat – to come on the country’s ‘Omicron map’, during this week.Also Read - Thermal Screening, RT-PCR Test Counters: How Mumbai Airport Gears Up After 1st Omicron Case Detected in Maharashtra

Amid all these growing concerns, several states and UTs have tightened travel rules for both domestic and international flyers. Earlier last week, India had issued revised guidelines, making it compulsory for all international passengers to submit 14-day travel details and upload a negative RT-PCR test report on the Air Suvidha portal before the journey. The new guidelines came into effect on Dec 1. Also Read - 'Very Unfortunate': Maharashtra's First Omicron Patient is a Marine Engineer. Here's Why He Could Not be Vaccinated

Take a look at state-wise travel guidelines for air passengers.

Maharashtra

High-Risk Air Passengers (coming from South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe) may be deplaned on priority and separate counters will be arranged by respective airport management authorities at all international airports of the State of Maharashtra for their screening and verification.

“High-Risk’ Air Passengers” shall have to undergo RTPCR Test immediately on arrival at respective international airport and shall undergo mandatory 7day “Institutional Quarantine” with second RTPCR Test to be carried out on the 7th day. If any of the RTPCR Test is found to be positive, then such “High Risk Air Passenger” shall be shifted to a Hospital with COVID-19 Treatment Facilities.

In case, the result of the RT-PCR test of the 7th day comes negative, such “High Risk” air passenger” “will have to undergo a further 7 days of Home Quarantine.

In the case of domestic air travel, passengers will either have to be fully vaccinated or compulsorily carry RT-PCR Test certificate showing negative results within 72 hours before boarding.

Delhi

RT-PCR of every traveler coming from abroad is mandatory at the airport.

If tested COVID-19 positive, passengers will have to observe strict isolation and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing.

Passengers will be kept at a separate quarantine centre, for which a dedicated ward of 40 beds has been made at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital.

If tested negative, passengers will have to observe a 7-day home quarantine. They will be tested again on the eighth day.

If the report comes back as negative, they will self-monitor for seven days. The cost of the test has to be borne by the passenger.

No such restrictions will be applicable for passengers coming from countries other than those on the government’s ‘at-risk’ list. They will, however, be advised to self-monitor their symptoms for 14 days.

Random testing will be conducted for 5 percent of such passengers.

The cost of testing such passengers and their samples will be borne by the Civil Aviation Ministry and sent for genome sequencing.

Children below 5 years of age will be exempt from this testing.

If a child has symptoms, then he/she will be tested.

Kerela

In line with the Centre’s guidelines, five per cent of passengers coming from other countries will be tested randomly

Those arriving in the state from ‘high risk’ countries will have to undergo RT-PCR tests. They would be kept under special surveillance.

If their RT-PCR test report comes negative, they will be asked to remain under home quarantine for at least two weeks

If their report turns out to be positive, they will be shifted to a treatment centre.

West Bengal

Travelers from other states must carry reports of their RTPCR tests conducted at most 72 hours before they board the flight.

Those arriving in the state from Omicron-hit nations have to spend seven days in isolation.

Directions have also been given to set up a special ward at the government-run Beliaghata ID Hospital, especially for patients who test positive for Omicron.

Uttarakhand

People traveling to Uttarakhand from other states will have to undergo the mandatory test.

All districts have been instructed that if any passenger coming from outside the state shows symptoms of COVID, then he/she should be tested and later put under 14-day quarantine if tested positive.

Karnataka

International flyers arriving in the state will have to mandatorily undergo RT-PCR test. They will have to remain in seven days home quarantine.

On international arrivals, if tested positive, the sample will be sent to genomic sequencing and they will be admitted to a separate isolation facility.

They will be discharged at the discretion of the treating physician if the genomic sequencing is negative for B.1.1.529 (Omicron variant).

For travellers coming from countries excluding those enlisted as countries at-risk, a random sample of five per cent of travellers with negative results will undergo RT-PCR testing on arrival. If tested positive, their samples will be sent to genomic sequencing.

List of countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival include all countries in Europe including the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabve, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Jammu and Kashmir

RT-PCR test is mandatory for foreign travellers at the Srinagar International Airport.

Any person found Covid-19 positive will have to undergo institutional quarantine and be treated as per standard protocol.

The samples of positive cases will be sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) promptly.

There will be a close tracking and testing of the contacts of travellers who have tested positive

People from ‘At-Risk’ nations who test negative will, however, have to be in home quarantine for seven days. They should be tested again on day 8, and if tested negative will be advised to self-monitor for at least two weeks.

Travellers coming from countries considered ‘not at risk’ and whose samples have tested negative should be advised to monitor themselves carefully for at least two weeks.

Tamil Nadu

RT-PCR test is mandatory for flyers arriving at any of the airports in the state from ‘at-risk’ nations.

Travellers will remain at the respective airport until their RT-PCR test result comes negative.

Random sampling will be conducted for travellers coming from countries other than ‘at-risk’.

Lakshadweep