5 Reasons Why You Should Avail Travel Insurance Before Any Trip

In the event of accidental death or permanent disability brought on by accidents while travelling, travel insurance protects you. (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: There are many essential things you collect and store in your backpacks before starting any trip, but you often forget the most important one. No, I am not talking about headphones or critical medicines, but travel insurance. Yes! Travel insurance functions as a safety net that can assist you in recovering from unforeseen circumstances that could wreck your ideal vacation. If you get sick, hurt, or have your travel plans derailed, travel insurance can shield you from unfortunate financial losses and stress.

If you have medical travel insurance, you will be reimbursed for the entire amount you spent on medical care during the trip. You receive a variety of coverage, including hospital expense reimbursement, medical emergency transportation, and medical evacuation.

In many cases, travelers may need to postpone or cancel their journey if an emergency develops before or during the trip, and in such situation, the substantial sum that was spent on the trip is completely gone. Here comes the role of travel insurance where it would guarantee you compensation for any such loss brought on by a trip cancellation or delay, as per a report by Policybazaar.

1. Medical Emergencies

Travel insurance protects the insured from costs incurred as a result of medical crises. Major costs like hospital bills, ambulance fees, etc. are covered. Beneficiaries may also submit a claim for medical expenses incurred in circumstances of death or disability, as per a report by the Economic Times.

2. Loss Of Baggage

Imagine that you have just gotten off a flight and that the airline made a mistake that caused your luggage to be delayed or not arrive at all. Do you want to pay for the groceries, clothing, and everyday necessities you need to acquire since your luggage was delayed? These costs would be covered by your domestic or international travel insurance. To prove that this delay is attributable to a certain airline, you would need to submit written confirmation from that company, the report from Policybazaar said.

3. Cases Of Accidental Death

In the event of accidental death or permanent disability brought on by accidents while travelling, travel insurance protects you. The insured would be protected in the event of their death or permanent disability while travelling on a common carrier, such as a bus, train, or aero plane. Accidental injuries would also be covered if they resulted in any impairment of the arms, limbs, eyesight, or hearing, the report said.

4. Coverage Against Fraud

If a traveler’s card is lost or stolen after being reported lost, this add-on can help the customer get reimbursed for the unauthorised charges.

5. Refund of Visa Fee in the Event of Rejection

Some insurers today provide an optional add-on benefit of a refund of the visa money in the event that the visa application is denied, you can also get that done and get the required benefits, the report from ET said.

