Mumbai: With travel restrictions lifting, people are eager to get back out and experience the world again. While sun-drenched beach escapes with the family and romantic weekend getaways are firmly back on the calendar, many travellers are also thinking more responsibly about the impact of their trips. In fact, recent sustainable travel research commissioned by Booking.com reveals that travelling more sustainability is essential to 94 per cent of Indian travellers. Additionally, 68 per cent of Indian travellers say that recent news about climate change has been the impetus to make more sustainable travel choices.

However, travelling more sustainably starts before even leaving one's home and by taking a more mindful approach to packing the proverbial bags. By carefully considering the contents, as well as packing a little lighter, travellers can keep their personal travel footprint to a minimum. Less weight means planes burn fuel more slowly and, with 36% of Indian travellers in the past year choosing to travel lighter, as a result, it's a positive step towards reducing the carbon emissions associated with their trips. Even travellers escaping to their desired destinations by train, car, bike, boat, or foot, can pack a few mindful essentials that will help them further minimize their impact. With that in mind and as Indian travellers get back to travelling this summer, Booking.com shares a helpful packing guide with more mindful must-haves for this year's sustainable suitcase.

Trusty eco-friendly toiletries

Bathroom cabinet contents have benefited from an eco-makeover in recent years, with more sustainable options now available in place of toiletries that use non-recyclable plastic. For those who are keen to pack lighter and more sustainably, there are game-changing shampoo and conditioner bars that don't use plastic packaging and won't weigh a case down.

For travellers planning to take to the water on their getaway, consider the sustainable credentials of the SPF too – particularly travellers who will be visiting and swimming in areas with sensitive ecosystems such as coral reefs. The chemicals in sunscreen can be harmful to the ocean and aquatic life, so ensure it’s labelled ‘reef-safe’ before it makes its way into the suitcase. Likewise, with mosquito repellent, some chemicals can be damaging to the planet, so consider switching to a natural option that uses citronella or peppermint instead to keep the bugs away. These simple switches are a great option for the 58% of Indian travellers who consider preserving the wildlife and natural habitats of their chosen destinations a key part of sustainable travel.

Embrace zero waste

It’s no secret that limiting single-use plastic is one of the greatest environmental challenges faced, with an estimated 91% of plastic currently not recycled and ends up in the ocean or landfill. Travellers can make some simple swaps when packing, thinking about what reusable items they might need on their travels. Many global travellers are already considering dinner time sustainable swaps, with 75 per cent of Indian travellers planning to be more conscious about their food consumption while travelling, such as choosing more vegan or vegetarian options or eating organic/locally sourced foods. But it can also be more than what’s on the plate. If eating at a food market or dining on street food, then drop in some bamboo cutlery to avoid the single-use ones on offer. Sampling the local cocktail selection? Pack a metal straw and BYO to the bar. For those planning to do some shopping? Pack a tote bag to carry purchases. Thinking ahead about the reusable switches when travelling means travellers will naturally pack more mindfully.

Travellers can also make sustainable swaps while staying hydrated too. Instead of purchasing single-use plastic bottles of water during trips, consider a stainless steel alternative, which can be used for years, and keep it topped up with drinking water wherever possible. For those venturing to destinations where the water might not be safe to drink, or those relying on natural water sources on camping and hiking trips, there are eco-friendly options too. Consider water purification tablets or a UV-light purifier – a small, lightweight wand-like item that emits UV light to destroy bacteria, viruses, and protozoa (parasites) in water.

Sustainable style

For some people, having a vacation outfit of the day (OOTD) is even more important to them than picking what to wear at home. But that’s not to say that the OOTD can’t be a sustainable choice. Avoiding fast fashion is an advised way to shop for our latest garments, but sustainability-savvy travellers can also pack mindfully too. Avoid over-packing by thinking about those versatile wardrobe staples that can be worn a few times over. Or take a colour-coordinated approach, so more of the clothes mix and match and work well together. If travelling for a longer period of time, consider packing lighter and doing laundry on the move. Many places to stay have a laundry service available or are often close to a laundry facility. There are a plethora of eco-friendly laundry options available these days, from detergent sheets and strips to refillable options to switch to at home and decanter a small amount for travel. These options mean a lightweight option to pack, but also completely reduce plastic packaging.

Whether a consciously sustainable traveller like the 45% of Indian travellers now bringing their own products to minimize their impact or just looking for a few smart swaps to be more mindful during their next trip, thinking about what goes into the suitcase is a great way to have a more positive impact on the environment even before the actual travelling begins.