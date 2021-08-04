Maharashtra is house to some of the breathtaking forts that are situated in hilltops and sea, giving the travellers a picturesque view of the place. Sadly, due to Covid-19 global health scare, the travel part has taken a backseat. However, don’t you worry. Whenever the situation improves (fingers crossed), plan your next getaway to Maharashtra to witness these magnificent sea forts that are popular not only for their fascinating ruins, but also for carrying immense historical significance.Also Read - How to Reach Amba Ghat in Maharashtra by Road, Train And Flight

5 Breathtaking Sea Forts in Maharashtra That You Shouldn’t Miss

Sindhudurg

This is one of the must-visit forts in Maharashtra that is situated in the small town of Devgad just off the coast of Malvan. In fact, it is one of the most well-kept forts of the Maratha empire. Did you know this was built by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj himself in 1664? Interestingly, Sindhudurg fort shares its stunning architecture with the nearby twin fort of Vijaydurg. One fact that stands out about Sindhudurg is that its foundations are laid with molten lead to ensure that the sea won't erode it over centuries. Go, check it out on your next visit!

Khanderi-Underi

Located in Thal, amidst shrubby terrain, about 7 km from Alibaug and 20 km to the south of Mumbai, visit Khanderi-Underi in Maharashtra if you are a history buff. Interestingly, Khanderi fort is also one of the 14 forts, nominated by Maharashtra government, that belong to the era of Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the 17th century. Khanderi and its sister fort Underi were built by the Portuguese and later occupied by the Marathas in 1660 who kept a check on the Siddis (their opponents) occupying the Murud-Janjira Fort.

Vijaydurg

Located on the Konkan coast, Vijaydurg is surrounded by the Arabian Sea on three sides. It would be nothing less than a visual treat! For the history lovers, some of the old cannons and cannonballs are on display inside the fort. It also has remains of a water tank, and a prison. Kanakavali is the closest railway station from the fort which is about 75 km by road. You know now, where to head next. Don’t you?

Suvarnadurg

Suvarnadurg, or popularly called the “Golden fort”, is located on a small island at Harnai port on the Western coast of Maharashtra. It also comprises another land fort on the coast known as Kanakadurga. Highlights of this stunning fort include several carvings, old buildings, and water tanks among others. In case, if you plan to explore this place, you can take boats from Harnai port to reach this golden fort.

Kolaba Fort

Kolaba Fort is one of the key attractions in Alibaug. It is travellers’ popular choice for housing a fascinating temple inside the fort which was built by Raghoji Angre in 1759. The temple is famously known as the Siddhivinayak temple which is a must-visit, especially during the Ganpati puja. Planning to travel here? Well, the Kolaba fort is just about one km away from Alibaug beach. Hence, you can either walk it down to the fort or use the boat to get there. It’s totally worth visiting!