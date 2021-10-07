Pune: In an unexpected setback for Indian travellers, the Pune International Airport will remain closed for two weeks, and will not have flights operating from October 16 to October 29, 2021. Want to know why? Then, scroll down.Also Read - Explained: What is a 'Tourism Fee'? Thailand Likely to Impose The Controversial Scheme in 2022

As per the news reports, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be carrying out runway resurfacing work during this time.

Reports suggest that all flights that were scheduled to operate during this time have been suspended. The Pune airport authorities shared this information on Twitter and stated, "This is to inform all passengers that as per information received from the Indian Air Force (IAF) due to runway surfacing works, all flights from Pune Airport will not operate for 14 days from October 16 to October 29, 2021."

This is to inform all passengers that as per information received from Indian Air Force (IAF), due to runway resurfacing works, all flights from #PuneAirport will not operate for 14 days from 16 October 2021 to 29 October 2021.@AAI_Official @aairedwr @Pib_MoCA @DGCAIndia — Pune Airport (@aaipunairport) October 5, 2021

Earlier, it was proposed that the resurfacing work would be completed between April and May 2021, which later got postponed. However now it has been decided that the said world will be carried out in the third week of October 2021.

Currently, the Pune airport is being operated out of IAF station in Lohegaon and is in the process of coming up with a new international airport in Purandar. While issues related to land acquisition have delayed the commencement of work, a number of airlines have requested the government to defer the airport closure during the peak festive season.

According to ToI’s report, the Pune airport recently witnessed passenger footfall crossing the 10000 mark as domestic travel gained pace, and as many as 55 flights were operating from the airport. But now, it will remain closed for 14 long days due to operational work.