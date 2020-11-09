A new set of guidelines has been issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for international arrivals due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Europe. The new guidelines state that travellers need not require to undergo institutional or home quarantine if they are able to submit a negative RT-PCR report conducted within 72 hours. Also Read - Coronavirus Update: Human Cornea Can Resist COVID-19 Infection, Read on

The circular read, "They should also give an undertaking on the portal or otherwise to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt. of India, through concerned airlines before they are allowed to undertake the journey that they would abide by the decision of the appropriate government authority to undergo facility/home quarantine/ self-monitoring of their health for 14 days, or as warranted."

Here's is all you need to know before you board a flight to India. Read on.

Those who want to exempt from quarantine can submit a self-declaration form online, 72 hours before their flight. These guidelines are issued by the Central Government, as per a report in Times Of India.

The report further states that people who could not undergo RT-PCR test done before their departure and wishing to seek exemption from institutional quarantine, can do so by availing the facility at the airport and undergo the test. Airports including Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Cochin have these provisions available.

For international passengers, the case will not be the same. One needs to submit a negative COVID-19 certification, and if the traveller does not opt for RT-PCR test at the airport, or arrive at an airport where this facility is not available, they will have to undergo a mandatory seven days institutional quarantine, and after that a seven day home quarantine as well.

States too can impose additional restrictions when it comes to isolation and quarantine rules on passengers arriving in the state from abroad. Keep these guidelines handy whenever you are planning to travel next.