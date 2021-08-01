Puri: Sadly for beach lovers, the Odisha government has now dropped the plans of setting up Goa-like attractive shacks at Puri beaches.Also Read - Centre Urges States to Impose Lockdown-like Restrictions in Districts Reporting Positivity Rate Above 10%

This decision was taken after the government was met with stiff opposition from several quarters including Shankaracharya of Govardhan Peeth and Swami Nischalananda Saraswati. However, earlier, the government was planning to introduce beach shacks along the coast between Puri and Konark.

Here’s Why No More Goa-Like Beach Shacks at Puri Beaches. Check Details

According to a PTI report, the announcement was made by Puri district magistrate-cum collector Samarth Verma. He informed that the state government has decided to drop the beach shack project now. Earlier, the state government along with Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) had decided to open five beach shacks at Puri and Gopalpur beaches.

Verma said, “Puri is a heritage city and it has spiritual significance. We will try to develop it in that way only”. He also said that the government will not do anything that will negatively impact the heritage of the place.

On Friday, the state government along with Swami Nischalananda Saraswati and 50 different organisations opposed the plan of beach shacks where liquor will also be served.

The seer on Thursday said, “Shree Jagannath Dham in Puri is the seat of spiritual and religious soul-searching. Under no circumstances, liquor and other forms of alcoholic beverages should be allowed on Puri beach.”

He further added that he has demanded the government to organise bhajan kirtan and aarti on the three-kilometre stretch on the Puri beach.

A number of women activists also raised concern and claimed that the beach shacks would instigate crime against women.

Beaches in Puri and also Chandrabhaga beach at Konark are now open for the tourists in adherence to COVID protocols.

