New Delhi: All hearts for Korean culture? Love Korean food? Well, here is a piece of good news for people who love and adore Korean culture. Looking at the rising Hallyu or Korean wave in India, the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) has come up with a one-of-a-kind series of virtual Korean experiences, social media contest and special offers on Korean products for the Indian audiences.

KTO has partnered with multiple brands for the event which aims to create an experience that can be enjoyed by the travellers and Korea lovers from the comfort of their homes as the COVID-19 travel restrictions continue to halt their vacation plans.

The KXperience virtual event, which will run until November 15, will offer a perfect Korean escapade comprising of K-Food, K-Pop, K-Beauty, K-Drama and Korean product discount offers. "We have noticed the increasing trend for Hallyu wave in India, especially during the pandemic, when K-Drama, K-Food and K-pop engaged many Indians. So, we thought of coming up with a series of events which could keep Indian travellers and Hallyu lovers connected with Korea, till the time travel restrictions are lifted and they are able to travel to the destination," Young-Geul Choi, Director, Korea Tourism Organization, New Delhi office, said in a statement.

Korea Tourism Organization presents KXperience, an online engagement initiative to celebrate the Hallyu wave in India and for you to stay connected with Korea!#ktoindia #KXperience #Hallyu #mykchallenge_kbeauty #mykchallenge_kdrama #starvsfood pic.twitter.com/blZm4X7ryF — KTO India (@ktoindia) September 17, 2021

To add on to the experience, KTO is also organising K Challenge, to be hosted on a microsite platform conceptualised and executed by BookMyShow. What is the challenge about? Well, under the challenge, the fans can watch the KXperience videos on www.kxperience.bookmyshow.com and make their own versions and post on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube using hashtag KXperience to win prizes.

Anil Makhija, COO – Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow said they are thrilled to collaborate with KTO to bring the taste of Korean culture to Indian homes.

“As the K-wave craze continues to swell in India, we are thrilled to extend this unique experience to our customers and give them an opportunity to witness renowned artists across Korea through compelling categories hosted on the microsite,” PTI quoted him.

(With PTI inputs)