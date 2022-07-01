Most Interesting Towns For Weekend Escapes: As a child, I would sit and imagine going to most unique places, cities and towns bustling with cacophony of their own exclusive life, villages so serene and beautiful as if straight out of fairy books. I would read books about mountains and beaches and strongly feel the desire to fly away to these places like a bird. But not many of us who have similar dreams are able to fulfil them. However, if I had to pick a few special ones that absolutely can’t be missed, these would my favourite picks. These places are unique in their own ways, some have historical and architectural significance and some define natural beauty. Plan a trip this weekend to these places that are a must-visit at least once in life!Also Read - Over 10 Booked For Hackling 70-Yr-Old Man To Death In Rajasthan's Baran

Check out the list of most interesting towns in India you must visit for a perfect weekend escape:

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

The city rose to prominence during the reign of the Chola dynasty from the 9th to the 13th centuries. After the fall of the Cholas, the Nayaks sat on the throne for about a century followed by a strong Maratha warrior clan from Maharashtra, the Bhonsles. All of these various rulers had one thing in common — patronage of the arts and crafts. Collectively, they transformed Thanjavur into a distinguished cultural hub that continues to nurture artisans and performers. Thanjavur city's heritage is well reflected in the architecture of Brihadeshwara temple, a UNESCO world heritage site.

Bundi, Rajasthan

A visit to Rajasthan is always a dive into an almost different world altogether. With its immaculate murals, and gold paintings, Bundi is among the top places to visit in Rajasthan. It houses some of the architectural landmarks such as the Taragarh Fort and Garh Palace. Enjoy a pleasurable and peaceful time beside the Bhimlat Falls.

Tuophema Tourist Village, Nagaland

Offering a glimpse into the culture of Naga life, this village is a recreation of the traditional Angami Naga village. Located 50 kms away from Kohima, the capital city of Nagaland, this place has 12 traditional cottages representing 12 different clans (Khels). Abreast yourself with the history and social culture of Nagaland. The catch is mouthwatering Naga delicacies like Ghalo and Bamboo Baked Fish with Rice Beer.

Shnongpdeng, Meghalaya

Boats seem to float in the air at this place located in Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya. This dream-like scenery is owed to the crystal clear water in the river Umngot. Apart from boating, fishing and walking the suspension bridge, other tourist attractions here include cliff jumping, scuba diving, kayaking and snorkelling.

Lansdowne, Himachal Pradesh

This cantonment town with remarkable colonial-era architectural buildings, is one of the best monsoon destinations near Delhi. The hill station is dotted with pines and oaks and is a quiet town with quaint natural beauty. From ancient churches to dense forests, this place has everything for a quiet vacation with your friends and family. Explore the small town on foot, with a lake at its centre, enjoy nature walks and discover hidden temples and churches or just laze around and enjoy the pristine mountain views.

Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand

A slice of Kashmir Valley, Pithoragarh is lush green in summers and snow capped in winters. This scenic city carved from the Almora district in Uttarakhand, lies in the centre of Soar valley. Chandak, a temple dedicated to Manu also offers a panoramic view of the entire valley below and of the Himalayas in winter. Moreover, at night, the twinkling lights in the valley appear like fireflies- a view better not missed. It also houses the famous pilgrim spot Om Parvat. Askot Sanctuary is another popular spot here that is home to diverse species of flora and fauna. You can also visit Ralam glacier, one of the popular trekking routes in Uttarakhand. Asarchula temple, Thalkedar temple, Dhwaj temple are also some of the mild treks within this city.

Aren’t these places unique and mesmerizing?