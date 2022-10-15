Pobitra Wildlife Sanctuary Reopens: Popular for its exotic Indian one-horned rhino population, Pobitra Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam has reopened its gates after a short hiatus due to monsoons. The park reopened in the presence of State Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Jagiroad MLA Pijush Hazarika.Also Read - Travel For Chandni Raat? In A First, THIS State To Launch Full Moon Tourism In India

The park, thronged by wildlife lovers and photographers, is situated in the Morigaon district of the state of Assam, about 48 km by from Guwahati. It is a 1-hour drive through a road passing by River Brahmaputa, and a small portion of the village of Mayong. Pobitora was declared a reserved forest in 1971 and a wildlife sanctuary in 1987.

Besides rhinoceros, the other animals found here are leopard, wild boar, Barking deer, wild buffalo etc. Assam's Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is also home to more than 2000 migratory birds and various reptiles. It is also an Important Bird Area. In Pobitora wildlife sanctuary, there are now around 93 rhinos, a ten per cent increase over the last six years.

JUNGLE SAFARI TIMINGS AT POBITRA NATIONAL PARK

You can enjoy jungle safari at the park during following timings:

Elephant Safari: 06:30 AM / 07:30 AM and 14:30 PM

Jeep Safari: 07:00 AM and 15:00 PM

HOW TO REACH POBITRA NATIONAL PARK?

Here is how you can reach the famous rhino-park:

By Air: The nearest airport to the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport or the Guwahati Airport. The distance between the two destinations is about 70 km which takes a little over two hours. Taxis and private vehicles are easily available from outside the airport.

By Rail: Guwahati railway station is the nearest railhead to Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, situated some 45 km from the park.

By Road: Guwahati is easily accessible from all the parts of Assam. One can reach the park from any means of road transport.