New Delhi: There has been a considerable dip in Covid-19 cases across the country in the past few weeks. However, several states are still showing cautiousness and enforcing travel curbs to keep the rate of infection in check. With the festival season approaching and people planning to travel inter-state, it becomes essential to know which states have put up what coronavirus-related restrictions for passengers visiting from outside. Here we have listed ten states and their conditions for visitors during the festivals. Check this out before finalising your plans.

List of states and their entry rules for passengers arriving from other states:

1. Maharashtra

It is mandatory for air passengers to carry negative RT-PCR reports not earlier than 72 hours before entering Maharashtra. Passengers without RT-PCR reports will not be permitted to board the flight. The government has also tightened the rules for international passengers flying into Mumbai and other airports of the state and made RT-PCR negative test not older than 72 hours mandatory, even those who have taken both the doses of vaccine.

2. Karnataka

In Karnataka, no RT-PCR test reports are required for travellers from states other than Kerala and Maharashtra. However, the state has made a negative RT-PCR test report, issued not more than 72 hours before, mandatory for people coming from Kerala and Maharashtra. The state government has given respite to passengers arriving from the United Kingdom, Europe and the Middle East at state’s airports by exempting from waiting for the results of RT-PCR tests. However, passengers arriving from Brazil and South Africa would continue to provide their samples at airports in the state and wait for their results.

3. Kerala

Reports say that travellers from other states to Kerala are required to carry an RT- PCR negative certificate has taken within 72 hours before the start of the journey. However, COVID-19 negative test results are not required for travel of any person within Kerala.

4. Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has made negative RT-PCR test report and a Covid-19 vaccination (two doses) certificate mandatory for people coming from Kerala. Further, all incoming passengers from the UK, Brazil, South Africa and Middle Eastern countries are being screened thermally and need to undergo RT-PCR tests, as per the Union Government’s guidelines.

5. Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh government has tightened entry rules, making it mandatory for visitors to register themselves on the Covid e-portal. Chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh has ordered that all inter-state movement to the state will be monitored through registration on the Covid e- portal for contact tracing.

6. Uttarakhand

People travelling to Uttarakhand are no longer required to carry a negative report of the RT-PCR test done within 72 hours, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced earlier. The announcement by the CM comes as COVID-19 situation has improved in the state with the active caseload dropping significantly. Earlier all those coming from outside to Uttarakhand including the tourists were required to show a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours of arrival at the airport and the entry points to the state.

7. Jammu and Kashmir

Passengers arriving in Jammu and Kashmir will have to undergo the Covid-19 antigen test through the RT-PCR method or Rapid Antigen test. Until the test results are reported negative, passengers will have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

8. Gujarat

For those visiting Gujarat, thermal screening shall be conducted for all arriving passengers. There is no RT-PCR test required for domestic travel in healthy individuals on arrival at any of the stations in the state.

9. Rajasthan

Passengers visiting Rajasthan do not require a negative report if they have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

10. Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh does not require negative RT-PCR to enter if you have both doses of the vaccine.