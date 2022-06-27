Travel Sickness: Road trips can be stressful and uncomfortable if you suffer from travel sickness or motion sickness as many people know. A nauseous feeling brought on by movement is known as motion sickness. Fainting or light-headedness might result from your body’s sensory organs sending conflicting signals to your brain. Some people discover they are predisposed to the sickness quite early in life. It happens on cars, buses, trains, airplanes, or boats.Also Read - How to Cure Motion Sickness While Travelling? 5 Easy Nutritional Hacks

Travel sickness is a common phenomenon

Children are more likely to experience car sickness than adults Due to their preference for watching movies, playing video games, or reading while seated in the backseat. However, anyone can get car sick, especially if they suffer from migraines or are pregnant. Additionally, migraine sufferers frequently experience it.

Motion sickness symptoms can appear suddenly and can include:

Unsteadiness and balance issues

Vomiting and nauseous

Dizziness

Cold Sweats

Exhaustion

So, is there a way to stop this sickness and enjoy stress-free travel? Of course Yes!

Use these tips and tricks to enjoy your journey like never before:

Sit in the front seat

Drink ginger ale

Get plenty of fresh air

Keep mints and gums handy

Avoid eating oily food right before

Pick car diffusers appropriately

Avoid consuming alcohol

Try inhibitory medication

Listen to music to distract yourself

Don’t watch a movie or read a book

Consult a doctor

The good news is that symptoms often don’t stay long for most people and disappear once you adjust to the circumstance or your travel is complete.

Happy Travel! Watch this space for travel-related updates!