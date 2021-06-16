Bangkok: In a bid to revive the country’s troubled economy, Thailand is planning to fully reopen to foreign visitors within 120 days after over a year of coronavirus travel curbs, said a Reuters report quoting Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha on Wednesday. The prime minister also added that the country is planning to give at least one dose of vaccine to the majority of residents by early October to revive the floundering tourism-reliant economy, said PM Chan-Ocha said.Also Read - Sariska Tiger Reserve is Burning For 2 Weeks - All About Fire in The Wildlife Sanctuary And Its Cause

During a nationally televised speech, the prime minister said that the country was ahead of target in securing 105.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine for this year, and would seek more supplies next year. Prayuth further added that the country also plans to administer an average of 10 million shots of coronavirus vaccine each month from July onwards and aims to reopen the tourism-reliant country to fully vaccinated travelers, local and foreign, without a quarantine requirement. Also Read - Delhi's Nehru Place And Bhikaji Cama Place to Get Skywalk - What it Means For Pedestrians And All You Need to Know

“Re-opening the country is one of the important ways to start reducing the enormous suffering of people who have lost their ability to earn an income. When we take into consideration the economic needs of people, the time has now come for us to take that calculated risk. Also Read - New Omicron Subtype Found In China: What Is It And Do We Need To Worry

He further said that he aimed to declare Thailand fully open within 120 days and for tourism centres that are ready, “to do so even faster”. He said the risk was necessary and the country could not afford to wait to complete all of its vaccinations and for the spread of the virus to halt.

The lifting of curbs will reportedly start with a pilot reopening from July 1 on Phuket, which has been vaccinating most of its local population. Meanwhile, PM Prayuth urged the public to get vaccinated as fast as possible and said the reopening target could only be met if the vaccines are delivered according to the committed schedules.