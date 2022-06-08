Travel Tips: Long flights may be tedious, inconvenient, and draining. Long-haul travel’s annoyances can range from moderately annoying to downright deadly, and a poorly organized voyage can be enough to not just disrupt your day, but also your life. Consider these 6 long-flight survival strategies to arrive rested, and ready to begin your vacation when you landAlso Read - Summer Travel: 3 Positive Trends For Travellers to Explore Stress Free Post COVID

1. Watch your favourite movie

Long-haul flights are ideal for catching up on those super-length blockbuster films! There is no shortage of movies to watch while in flight, whether it's Harry Potter, Into the Wild, or The Hangover. If you're a Bollywood fan, you can keep yourself engaged by watching travel films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Dil Chahta Hai.

2. Listen to the podcast

During long flights, there is a lot of time that is simply wasted. So, instead of wasting this time, put it to good use. Listening to the podcast will provide you with valuable insight on how to get your life back on track and achieve your life objectives while dealing with a variety of obstacles. In fact, you can get your daily dosage of motivation by listening to the podcast edition of Ted Talks.

3. Read a book

Traveling with your full library has become possible thanks to mobile phones and e-books. You can choose something lighthearted and enjoyable, such as a fiction novel or the most recent thriller.In fact, you can bring your kindle along as well. Having a few travel guides downloaded ahead of time can be quite beneficial.

4. Get productive

If you have your laptop with you, this could be a nice time to catch up on any unfinished business. Because you’ll be removed from the daily interruptions of your office on the plane, focus on a significant project, or branch out a fresh concept.

5. Activities for kids

On long-haul flights, both children and adults can enjoy coloring, making this a win-win situation for everyone. Bring game systems, coloring and sticker books, and more, as well as their favorite munchies.

6. Practice mindfulness

Do something more creative instead of idly falling down an Internet tunnel or browsing through social media for the third time. For a few minutes, gaze out the window and listen to your favorite album, carry a notepad with you, exercise your brain with a Sudoku game, or simply meditate.

7. Plan your itinerary

Another amazing thing you can do while travelling is exploring and organising additional aspects of your vacation. Make a list of the chores you want to perform before you land and tick them off as you go when planning your itinerary and booking your journey. And start with the most vital task.

Keep in mind these easygoing tips for a relaxed journey ahead!