Craving stunning sunsets, crystal clear blue waters, and white-sand beaches? Then you can experience this and more in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. An archipelago of over 300 islands located in the Bay of Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands is the perfect choice for a vacation. The picturesque islands cater for a perfect beach holiday away from the hustle-bustle of the city. The untouched white sandy beaches offer a plethora of adventure activities and luxury staycations.

The gorgeous islands have something for every tourist. Here, we list 5 must-visit places in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Radhanagar beach, Havelock Island : Awarded as one of the best beaches in Asia, this beach offers picturesque scenery, pristine white sand, crystal clear blue water.

Radhanagar beach, Havelock Island : Awarded as one of the best beaches in Asia, this beach offers picturesque scenery, pristine white sand, crystal clear blue water.

Cellular Jail, Port Blair : Built between 1896 and 1908, the jail was home to hundreds of freedom fighters. The jail is known as Kala Pani, this jail was constructed during the colonial rule of Britishers.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island: Formerly known as Ross Island, this is one of the most popular destinations in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, located near Port Blair. This island is famous as the headquarters of the British Colony in the state. This island has a beautiful view of the sea, and you can laze around gazing at the turquoise blue waters for hours.

Kala Pathar Beach: A flawless seashore with white sand, clear blue water and big black rocks. Located on the tip of Havelock Island, the name of the beach was derived from the adjoining street known as Black Road. You can spend hours here and witness amazing sunset as well as sunrise.

Viper Island: The island has derived its name from the H.M.S Viper that met with an accident and its wreckage was found near the island. This island is famous for its old jail, here you can enjoy the sunset and the peace.

Adventure Activities in Andaman and Nicobar:

If you love all things adventurous, then Andaman and Nicobar Islands has a lot to offer:

Snorkelling and Scuba Diving : Explore the vibrant aquatic life in the turquoise waters of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Witness the famous coral reefs and the wide range of aquatic flora and fauna.

Snorkelling and Scuba Diving : Explore the vibrant aquatic life in the turquoise waters of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Witness the famous coral reefs and the wide range of aquatic flora and fauna.

Underwater sea walking : Experience underwater sea walking or helmet diving. You can walk on the seafloor at a maximum depth of seven meters during high tide and in calm water, as reported by Outlook India.

Glass Bottom Boat Ride : You can explore the mysteries underwater with the Glass Bottom Boat Ride.

Mangrove Kayaking: Want to experience kayaking? Then take a trip to Havelock Island. Explore the rich flora while riding kayak in still waters.

Seaplane ride: Witness the scenic attractions of Andaman with a Seaplane ride.

When is the Best time to visit Andaman And Nicobar Island:

The best time to visit Andaman and Nicobar Island and enjoy water sports activities is between October- May.