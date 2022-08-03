Travel Tips For Asthmatic Patients: Asthma is one of the most prevalent medical illnesses today, largely because of air pollution. Some of them are unable to enjoy the little things in life, like taking vacations in the mountains. Travelling to high elevations could be difficult for someone with asthma, follow these basic tips to stay ahead of your game.Also Read - This Independence Day Take A Trip To These Places For A Patriotic Feel - Watch Video

Give your body time to adjust by moving slowly.

Keep your inhalers with you at all times and don’t ever forget to take them.

Prior to your trip, make an appointment with your doctor.

Talk about the issue and get advice so that you won’t run into it again.

Here is a list of high-altitude locations you should stay away from if you have severe asthma:

1. Spiti Valley

The Spiti Valley is unquestionably a magnificent location for peace, adventure, and serenity. The beautiful destination is located at a height that you and your body are not accustomed to, especially if you have asthma. As the air's oxygen content rapidly decreases, many people begin to have breathing difficulties. It is not advisable to travel further than Manali for anyone who has significant issues with lowering the air pressure.

2. Pahalgam

Pahalgam in Kashmir is one of the picturesque hill towns that are in high demand as a tourist destination. However, no matter how lovely Pahalgam is, not everyone may be able to handle the mountains or the high altitude. It takes some walking to reach the starting site, but it will fine to ascend to the first level, which is at an altitude of 8,000 feet. Due to the height of 12,000 feet, moving on to the higher level is probably not a smart idea.

3. Ladakh

Ladakh is a rustic and breathtakingly gorgeous tourist destination, located in the great Himalayas. The region’s exuberance and charm are maintained by the rough valleys and mountains, meandering roads, and thriving cultural life. The roads in Ladakh can be problematic for asthma patients due to the dust. Patients with asthma should also avoid climbing to such heights in the cold. The steeper ascent can make things worse because the cold temperature is a big catalyst for asthma attacks.

4. Darjeeling

In the Indian state of West Bengal, there lies a charming town called Darjeeling. The third-highest mountain in the world, Kanchenjunga, often spelt Kangchenjunga, majestically dominates this lovely town. High altitudes result in a drop in oxygen levels. As you ascend the mountains, the height rises and the air becomes thinner, making it harder to breathe. Anyone with a respiratory condition, such as asthma, should give the Kanchenjunga Base Camp Trek a lot of thought.

5. Sikkim

With its unparalleled and untouched natural beauty, Sikkim is the crown jewel of India’s Himalayan region. Travellers who love the outdoors are drawn to this little state by its stunning natural splendour. Simply avoid North Sikkim if you have severe asthma attacks. It is one of the most remote regions in India, and if a medical emergency arises, you won’t be able to access emergency services right away. There are many other Sikkim attractions worth visiting, so why take chances?

If you intend to engage in specific activities, such as hiking or scuba diving, you must use extreme caution.

Make sure you take all the measures while planning a trip to high-altitude areas to guarantee a hassle-free and secure journey.