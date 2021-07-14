Bengaluru: Here’s a piece of good news for the travellers in Karnataka. The Karnataka government has resumed bus services to Kerala from Monday onwards despite the higher number of Covid-19 cases reported along with the Zika virus scare in the State.Also Read - India's coffee output may drop by 20% due to floods in 2018-19

Covid-related requirements

Passengers will have to carry a negative RT-PCR test report obtained within 72 hours prior to travel or a vaccination certificate of having received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine as per the guidelines of the Karnataka government.

Students, businessmen, among others who travel on a daily basis to the state from Kerala should get tested every 15 days and must carry the RT-PCR report along with them.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate buses from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Putturu and other places based on the requirement.

The KSRTC in a press release said this decision has been taken for the convenience of the people. Earlier, the KSRTC had stopped inter-state bus services due to the lockdown.

