Uttarakhand: Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the Covid curfew in Dehradun has been extended till September 21. According to the latest developments, the tourists will only be allowed to visit Mussoorie on weekends and must ensure to provide negative RT-PCR report 72 hours before arrival, Dehradun DM R Rajesh Kumar said.Also Read - Philippines to Lift Covid Travel Ban on India And 9 Other Countries From September 6

Basically, not more than 15,000 tourists will be allowed in hotels and other establishments on weekends. No person will be allowed to enter ponds, rivers in Sahastradhara, Guchupani and Mussoorie. "Spitting in public places also banned. ₹500 to ₹1,000 will be fined for violation of rules," Kumar said.

Uttarakhand | COVID curfew in Dehradun extended from Sept 14 to 6 am on Sept 21 to prevent new cases. Tourists will only be allowed to visit Mussoorie on weekends and must provide negative test report 72 hours before arrival: Dehradun DM R Rajesh Kumar pic.twitter.com/8KxDslrRKk — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2021

Notably, on Monday, the Uttarakhand government had extended the ongoing COVID 19 curfew from 6 AM of 14th September till 6 AM of 21st September.

Ahead of the Covid third wave scare, the Dehradun district authorities have stepped up vigilance in the state. On September 11, Dehradun DM Dr R Rajesh Kumar and SSP Janmejay Khanduri, after inspecting the market including Mussoorie Mall Road, have issued a stringent warning to those who don’t wear masks, as per the reports.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Rajesh Kumar said, “The administration has issued an SOP for Mussoorie and has decided that not more than 15,000 tourists will be allowed to come to Mussoorie during the weekend.”

Kumar said that the administration is worried about the potential third wave of the Covid-19 and found that some shops are serving goods to tourists, who are not wearing masks, adding that next time strict action will be taken if the violators give goods to tourists without masks.

According to ANI, the District Magistrate also said that they have identified some shopkeepers who violated Covid protocols and they have decided to take legal action against them.

As per the latest guidelines, wedding ceremonies are allowed with 50 percent capacity of the hall or venue with permission from the district administration. Those without a certificate will have to mandatorily show a negative report not older than 72 hours.