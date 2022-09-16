Samarkand/New Delhi: In a piece of good news for those Indians who wish to visit Russia, the country’s President Vladimir Putin on Friday batted for a visa-free travel deal between India and Russia during his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported news agency PTI.Also Read - PM Modi Tells Putin ‘Now Is Not Era Of War’, Russian President Says Wants to End Ukraine Conflict Soon

In a bilateral meeting between Modi and Putin on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in this Silk Road city in Uzbekistan, the Russian president underlined that India’s rich history and ancient culture are traditionally of great interest to the Russian people. “Against this backdrop, we propose accelerating the process of negotiations towards an agreement on visa-free tourist travel,” Putin was quoted as saying by Russia’s official news agency TASS. Also Read - Tons of UFOs Hovering All Over Ukraine, Claims Kyiv Astronomical Observatory

During the talks, Modi noted that Moscow and New Delhi have been together for several decades and thanked Putin for assistance in evacuation of thousands of Indian students from Ukraine after Russian troops launched a “special military operation” against the neighbouring country in February this year. Also Read - Ukraine Returnees Cannot Be Accommodated In Indian Medical Colleges: Centre To Supreme Court

(With PTI inputs)