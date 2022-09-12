New Delhi: Vietnamese airlines Vietjet has started two new routes connecting the “Pearl Island” Phu Quoc with New Delhi and Mumbai, reported news agency IANS on Monday. The new routes have been inaugurated keeping in view the demands of tourism, relaxation in norms, cultural and economic exchanges between peoples of Vietnam and India.Also Read - School Bus Carrying Students Catches Fire in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar

The route connecting the island with Mumbai was inaugurated on September 8 with two return flights per week. The flight route connecting Phu Quoc with the national capital was officially inaugurated from September 9 with three return flights per week.

Phu Quoc's coastline has many beautiful beaches stretching from the north to the south of the island with a magnificent natural landscape, along with the development and planning of many luxury and world-class resorts, and rich and diverse local products. Therefore, Phu Quoc has become a "bright pearl" on the international tourist map, the airline said.

With just over a 4-hour flight, passengers can now fly directly to “Pearl Island” Phu Quoc. Vietjet is currently the airline operating the most routes between Vietnam and India with 17 direct routes connecting Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Phu Quoc with India’s five largest cities – New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru.

(Woth IANS inputs)