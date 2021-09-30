New Delhi: With Covid-19 situation improving in the country, several states in India have relaxed Covid-related restrictions for the travellers. Now, Assam is gearing up to get added to this list and boost tourism in the state. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - If You Have Indian Passport, You Can Travel to These Countries on Tourist Visa

Assam Likely to Lift COVID-Induced Restrictions From November 1

Speaking about this, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently stated that they will start lifting restrictions from November 1, as the coronavirus situation has considerably improved in the state. Also Read - Covid Travel Update: Thailand Keen to Reduce Quarantine Period For International Travellers

Recently, on the occasion of World Tourism Day, CM Sarma addressed a state government programme and made an announcement of a relief package that will provide INR 2 lakh each to 142 tour operators and INR 25000 each to 605 guides, to help them overcome the losses caused by the pandemic, reported ToI. Also Read - Great News! Kenya Reopens Borders For Travellers From India. Check Covid Guidelines Here

The CM further added that they are continually working towards lifting all COVID-related curbs and restrictions from November 1 in the state, while making all efforts to make sure that a maximum number of people get vaccinated during that timeline.

He emphasized on the fact that he is hopeful that the tourism industry will witness a boom in the coming days, and hoped that COVID would no longer be able to threaten the lives and livelihood of people around the world from 2022.

In a bid to boost travel and tourism-related activities in the state, the Chief Minister elaborated on the need to promote less-explored destinations of Assam for outside visitors, and urged industry stakeholders not to keep the tourism circuit limited to only few known places and Kaziranga National Park.

Furthermore, Assam’s handloom, food, tribal culture, handicraft, and natural beauty must also be explored by travellers, he added.

Speaking on the similar lines, he urged tour operators to aggressively promote places in Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and other parts of the state. During this occasion, he also appreciated the Indian Railways’ initiative to start Vistadome service from Guwahati to New Haflong in Dima Hasao, which will likely help to promote this region in the tourism circuit.

Even though several places have started to ease Covid-related curbs, it’s still imperative to practice responsible tourism and strictly follow Covid-related guidelines such as wearing face mask, maintaining social distance and washing hands frequently.