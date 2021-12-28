New Delhi: The travel and hospitality industry that was banking on the steep growth and revenge tourism post the second wave banking on massive vaccination drive is again staring at uncertainty with thousands of flights getting cancelled in the past week. Rising Covid-19 and the new Omicron cases have forced governments across the globe to bring back quarantine restrictions and tests at the airports.Also Read - Delhi Weekend Getaway: 5 Exciting Sightseeing Options in Ajmer For The Wanderlust in You

Thousands of international flights across the globe have reported cancellations affecting the travel plans of families across the globe. Also Read - Travelling to Thailand Amid Omicron Scare? Check Latest Covid-Related Warning

Over 6,000 internationals flights have been cancelled in the past week disturbing Christmas and New Year holiday plans, flight tracking websites data confirm. Several international travel plans are being cancelled as people are worried about quarantine restrictions and revised testing norms amid rising Omicron or Covid cases, industry insiders told India.Com/travel. The latest development comes amid a busy travel season trajectory denting mood in the entire hospitality industry. However, people India.com spoke with also confirmed that despite the scare, domestic travel bookings continue to grow with the hotel industry and flights showing a massive surge in bookings. Also Read - Year Ender 2021: 5 Exciting Getaways in India For Couples to Welcome New Year 2022

Query for property and locations that offer families and travellers some solitude and secluded areas have gone up in the last few days.

“Demand for private homes and away from the bustle and secluded areas where guests can maintain social distance is on the rise,” says Ankita Sheth, co-founder of Vista Rooms. “We take all necessary precautions to prevent any kind of exposure to this new variant. That has instilled confidence in our patrons and we have seen preferential bookings to all of our properties, especially from November onwards until February,” Seth further adds.

Surge in Domestic Bookings

The drop in international bookings also means that families are now looking for last-minute bookings across India. “We are getting 50-60 additional booking queries every day since the restriction on international flights. It has positively impacted domestic tourism, witnessing an influx of domestic tourists significantly,” Vista Rooms cofounder said.

The recent announcement of home quarantine has not seen cancellations currently.

“The focus on India, given limited outbound options, has boosted our domestic business with a 4x surge as compared to 2020. We continue to see requests from late/last-minute bookers even with airfares at over 50-100% higher and occupancies at an almost sold-out level for favourite domestic locales; staycations are understandably back in demand this year-end,” informs Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa – Thomas Cook (India) Limited.

Winter Wonderlands Driving Demand

“Segments like families, millennials, honeymooners and working professionals trying to make the most of their leave are driving demand. Domestic destinations like Kashmir, Himachal, Rajasthan, Goa, Andamans, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Kashmir have topped our booking charts this season,” Kale adds reflecting on the current scene.

“Winter travel had become a noticeable trend pre-pandemic and this year with Indians unable to visit Europe’s winter hotspots, also the early onset of snowfall in North India, the uptick in demand for India’s winter wonderland has been truly significant – we have seen a surge of more than 3x over our 2020 level,” he added.

On Tuesday, Delhi announced fresh restrictions for schools, colleges, Metro trains, pubs and hotels amid reported cases of Covid-19.

However, despite cautious approach, demand in resort stays amidst snow-laden landscapes of Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Auli, to Mussoorie, Shimla, Dalhousie and Dharmshala, continues to be robust.