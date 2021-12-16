International Travel Update: In the wake of growing concerns over the new variant of coronavirus, Omicron, France has decided to ban non-essential travel to and from Britain. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - Breaking! Israel Bans Travel to 7 More Nations - Covid Guidelines And Full List Here

Please note that the ban will come into effect from midnight on Saturday (or 11pm GMT on Friday), as reported by AFP.

For the unversed, this decision has come after the UK yesterday reported a record 78,610 Covid cases as Omicron spreads rapidly.

5 Key Points

France will ban non-essential travel to and from Britain from the weekend to slow the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant that is causing record numbers of cases on the other side of the Channel, the government said Thursday as per the report in The Guardian.

From midnight Saturday (2300 GMT Friday) there will be a “requirement to have an essential reason to travel to, or come from, the UK, both for the unvaccinated and vaccinated … People cannot travel for touristic or professional reasons,” the government said in a statement.

“Faced with the extremely rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the UK, the government has chosen to reinstate the need for an essential reason for travel from and to the UK,” the statement said.

It added that French citizens and EU nationals could still return to France from the UK. “We will put in place a system of controls drastically tighter than the one we have already,” the government spokesperson, Gabriel Attal, told BFMTV channel.

Attal said the policy was aimed at “tightening the net” to slow down the arrival of Omicron cases in France and give time for the French vaccination booster campaign to make more ground. “Our strategy is to delay as much as we can the development of Omicron in our country and take advantage to push ahead with the booster drive,” he said.

In addition, returning travellers will need a negative test less than 24 hours old, and a blanket quarantine would be enforced on return to France.

“People [coming back] will have to register on an app and will have to self-isolate in a place of their choosing for seven days – controlled by the security forces – but this can be shortened to 48 hours if a negative test is carried out in France,” he said.

Meanwhile France has called on people who had planned to visit the UK to “postpone their travel”.