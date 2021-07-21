Lucknow: With the decline in the daily Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, it is making conscious efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus infections in the state.Also Read - Travelling to The UAE From India? Here's Who All Are Allowed to Enter | Check Details

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government has made it mandatory for travellers coming from high-risk states to carry a negative Covid RT-PCR report, starting from August 1 till August 15.

Latest COVID Guidelines

The government, in its latest Covid curbing measures, stated that those travelling from areas with more than three percent weekly positivity rate will have to produce their negative Covid RT-PCR test report or full-vaccination certificate. Also Read - 50% Decline in Tourists Rush in Uttarakhand's Nainital, Mussoorie After Strict Covid Restrictions

Recently, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that the new rule will apply on those coming by air, rail or road. “The restriction is only for the states having high weekly positivity rate of over three per cent. There is no restriction for other states,” ToI quoted him as saying.

Besides, Prasad also informed the media that the number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reduced drastically to 1093. An order was issued in this regard by the state surveillance officer. Importantly, he said that the list of high positivity states based on the weekly positivity rate (July 16-22) will be published on website http://dgmhup.gov.in on July 24.

The order further read, “Travellers coming to Uttar Pradesh between August 1 and 15 from the states mentioned in this list must make one of the documents available at the point of entry into UP”.

In view of the current Covid situation, orders and instructions have already been issued in the state and intense contact tracing and testing will be conducted on people coming to the state by air, rail or road.

According to the reports, only 56 new cases and seven deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

It is advisable to avoid all non-essential travel as the perils of Covid are still looming over our heads.