The Tent City has reopened its doors for visitors today, just in time for Diwali. If you are tired of those long hours and noxious air, work from home meetings, and looking for a break from the monotony, this place will rejuvenate you for sure. According to news agency ANI, an official says, “In view of COVID-19, we have made proper arrangements to ensure social distancing and regular sanitization of the premises”. Also Read - iTripto is now India.Com Travel

The rising sun casting pale golden hues and the setting one making fiery shades of reds and oranges is an everyday view at Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch. This nature’s canvas is a wonder to witness. Also Read - Indians ‘Optimistic But Cautious' About Plans for 2021

The Tent City will remain open for visitors till February 28. More than 350 tents, both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned, have been set up at Dhordo village, in Gujarat’s Bhuj district. In this pandemic, the organisers have taken a number of measures to keep coronavirus infections at bay. New cleaning and disinfection procedures, with a higher focus on common spaces such as vehicles, reception area, dining hall, ‘haat’ area, adventure sports zone, among others have been taken care of. COVID-19 protocol training for staff will have to wear face masks and protective gear. Also Read - Schools, Colleges in Gujarat to Reopen From Nov 23 For These Students | Check Guidelines Here

Visitors can also witness the annual cultural festival, Kutch’s Rann Utsav. The carnival is designed to bring Gujarat’s culture to the forefront. The rich cultural festival is an ensemble of folk dances, musical nights mixed with local culture, traditional art, and so much more.

Kutch is a popular tourist destination and every year travellers from over 20 countries visit this stunning location.

A camel safari on the White Desert is a must when you are in the Great Rann.

The climate here is extreme with average temperatures ranging from a maximum of 42-degree C and a minimum of 7-degree C. The Great Rann of Kutch has marshy salt flats that give the land a white, snowy look. As far as your eyes can see, you will find an endless landscape of pure white land. In the monsoons, the land is filled with water. This makes it a seasonal salt marsh.

(With inputs from ANI)