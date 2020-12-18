Good news, beach lovers! The cleanest beach in India, Karnataka’s Padubidri Beach is welcoming tourists now. The Padubidri beach is known for pristine blue water and calm and clean surroundings. Also Read - Massive Ruckus in Karnataka Legislative Council After Congress MLCs Forcibly Remove Dy Chairman From Seat | Watch

The Udupi district administration has allowed domestic and foreign tourists to the blue flag-certified Padubidri beach from December 17. All works connected with the blue flag certification have been completed with the cooperation of the Union Ministry of Environment and Society of Integrated Coastal Management (SICOM), District Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said.

The Padubidri beach had received blue flag international recognition on October 11, along with seven other beaches in the country.

The recognition was awarded by an international jury of the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), Denmark.

Kasarkod in Uttara Kannada district is the second beach in the state to have received the blue flag certification.

Jagadeesha, also president of the district tourism committee, said Padubidri endpoint beach has been developed as a well-equipped beach and tourists can now relish their trip and activities along the seashore.

He said the formal blue flag hoisting ceremony at the beach by SICOM will be held later in a grand manner.

As per Times of India, Jagadeesha said that the beach told the TOI that the beach was closed for visitors due to impending bamboo cladding tasks. A small town in Karnataka, Padubidri is 30 kms away from destinations including Mangalore and Udupi. The place is clean and is spacious with parking space.

(With inputs from PTI)