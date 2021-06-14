New Delhi: In a piece of good news to those who are going to travel abroad for work, studies or sport events, a dedicated vaccination facility will be functional in Delhi to administer the second dose of Covishield vaccine from today. Also Read - COVID19: Sputnik V Vaccine Will Soon be Available in Delhi | All You Need to Know

Where is the vaccination facility set up?

The dedicated COVID vaccine facility is set up at Navyug school, Mandir Marg and the much-needed initiative is being organised by Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for those who need to travel abroad before August 31, this year, as per the reports. Also Read - THIS Country Bans Tourists From 26 Countries Including India | Check Details

The vaccination drive will begin from June 14, 9 AM onwards. Also Read - Planning a Trip to Goa? All You Need to Know About The Latest COVID-Related Guidelines

Who all can get vaccinated?

As per the directives released by the government, the vaccination centre is available for students who need to travel internationally for their education, those who need to take up jobs in foreign countries, and athletes and accompanying staff of the Indian contingent to the Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile vaccine will also be available to those who have completed 28 days after their first dose of Covishield. Currently, the COVID vaccine is being administered at an interval of 12 to 16 weeks.

What are the documents needed to get COVID vaccine in this facility?

Those who are eligible need to produce their passport as an ID document and carry documents to prove their reason for travel.

According to the government’s directives, the second dose of Covishield can be taken between 28 and 84 days under special provisions for:

Students who need to travel abroad for their education

Persons who have to take up jobs in foreign countries

Athletes, sportspersons and accompanying staff of Indian contingent attending International Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo

On Sunday, presenting the vaccine bulletin, AAP MLA Atishi stated that the government is left with less than two days’ stock of Covaxin and less than one day stock of Covishield for those in the 18 plus age group. “So far, in Delhi, 46,33, 650 people have been given the first dose of COVID vaccine, which is 30 percent of Delhi’s total population above 18 years of age. Besides, 14.40 lakh people have received both the doses of vaccine,” Atishi said.

She added, ” We would like to appeal to the Central Government to maintain a regular supply of vaccines for the youth of 18 to 44 years. Because the more vaccine we make available to the youth, the more hesitation about the vaccine will be removed.”