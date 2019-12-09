New Delhi: India’s maritime tourism has always been a fantastic experience for every tourist – be it Indian or foreigner. As the country is surrounded by water on its three sides, there’s huge scope for operating luxury cruise liners from one coastal spot to another in the country. If you’re one for slow travel and like to have an immersive experience on your journey, a cruise experience is highly recommended. These are the top ones for the avid traveller:

Jalesh Cruises: Packed with international hospitality on the high sea, Jalesh Cruises is a brand of Jalesh Cruises Mauritius Ltd. It is India’s first multi-destination cruise line having the best of entertainment shows, adventure activities and exotic authentic cuisines. It offers everyone an unforgettable experience.

Designed for Indians and specially customised for foreigners visiting India to experience the flavour of Indian culture, food, and hospitality, Jalesh Cruises offers every tourist a memorable vacation. The whole objective of the Jalesh Cruises is to offer an authentic experience of Indian culture, hospitality and great food to both domestic as well as international travellers.

Jalesh Cruises looks beyond and wish to take ‘Incredible India’ on a global platform by contributing to the growth of tourism and allied businesses.

Angriya – Mumbai To Goa

A 16-hour luxury cruise from Mumbai to Goa, Angriya is arguably one of India’s most favourite cruise liner. The ship features 104 rooms across eight categories that can accommodate upto 399 passengers, a dance floor, spa, restaurants, infinity pool, and a cosy reading room.

Nefertiti – Kochi To Kozhikode

Perfect for the domestic traveller, the Egyptian-themed luxury vessel that sails from Kochi to Kozhikode in Kerala is a delight to be on. The ultra luxurious cruise ship can accommodate 200 passengers, and the eight-hour journey is quite a treat thanks to the classy halls, rooms, lounges, kids area, a theatre space, decks, and delectable Mediterranean cuisine served in the restaurants.

Oberoi Motor Vessel Vrinda Cruise – Alleppey Backwaters

This five-star luxury cruise offers the most stunning experience taking you through the Alleppey backwaters in Kerala, touching the popular Vembanand Lake. Hosting eight deluxe cabins, the cruise offers delectable international cuisines, and has complimentary facilities like around the clock personal butler and several cultural performances on board.

Harshavardhana – Cruise to Andaman

The most popular sea routes via a cruise to the Andamans are from Kolkata, Vizag, and Chennai. There are a number of luxury cruise liners such as MV Nicobar, MV Swaraj Dweep, and MV Nancowry that run once a week and take anywhere between five hours to two days one way. However, the most famous one is MV Harshavardhana that offers adventure activities such as snorkelling and fishing on board.

Mahabaahu – Brahmaputra River Cruise

The luxurious MV. Mahabaahu offers the opportunity to explore India’s most fascinating northeastern state – Assam. The ship hosts private balconies, a swimming pool, jacuzzi and a health spa and offers activities like dolphin spotting and bird-watching from the open deck. They offer off-board activities too such as: tea-picking at Silghut, spotting one-horned rhinoceros at Kaziranga National Park and exploring the Ahom Empire ruins at Jorhat.