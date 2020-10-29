In new quarantine rules for air passengers, the Assam government on Wednesday slashed the quarantine if they come out negative in an expedited test and has a valid return ticket within 72 hours. Also Read - Pune Authorities Fear Second Wave of COVID-19 Infection in December, Say Prepared to Deal With it

The Airport Authority of India in a tweet shared a new set of guidelines for passengers travelling to Assam. Also Read - Oxford Vaccine Could be Ready as Early as December, Says Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla

Check out these state-wise quarantine guidelines for airports Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Tezpur, Lilabari, and Silchar Also Read - Defending Champion Lakshya Sen Withdraws From SaarLorlux Open After Father Tests Positive For Coronavirus

For Domestic and International passengers:

– A mandatory COVID Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) will be conducted upon arrival followed by RT-PCR Test at all the airports.

– If the RAT test is negative -a swab sample would be taken for RT-PCR testing. Two options will be available:

– Free RT-PCR test arranged by the government and result will be available within 3-5 days, the person will have to remain in isolation for a period of 5 days or till the declaration of the test result, whichever is earlier.

Travelling to Assam?

Do not miss out these latest state-wise quarantine guidelines (updated on 20.10.2020).

Note: Please check respective State Govt. websites before making the final travel-related decision.#TravelSafeTravelMindfully pic.twitter.com/QILH1FKzWF — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) October 28, 2020

For Dibrugarh: If the test results are negative, the person’s swab sample would be taken for RT-PCR testing. Home quarantine for 10 days is mandatory.

The exception to Quarantine-

The state government has given an exception to quarantine for those who went outside the state and returned within 96 hours subject to negative RAT results and the person should not be symptomatic.

You can choose not to quarantine if you have a valid return ticket within 72 hours and have negative RAT results.

In September, the state government slashed the home isolation to a day if they come out negative in an expedited test. Further, to avoid the crowd, the state government has launched an online app for passengers to submit entry forms, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the media.