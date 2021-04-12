New Delhi: If you are planning to travel by train during the current situation, i.e., during the second wave of deadly coronavirus in the country, then you should keep yourself updated with the latest travel guidelines announced by the Indian Railways. According to them, now you do not need to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate to travel by train. Yes, you heard us right! This important announcement was made at a press briefing held by Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma on April 9. Also Read - Coronavirus: No Meals on Domestic Flights of Less Than 2-hour Journey

What are the latest COVID rules?

Amid the sudden spike in the coronavirus cases in India, passengers only have to follow the recent COVID-19 guidelines and protocols issued by state governments. Recently, according to PTI, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma ruled out the need for passengers to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate to travel by train. However, railway passengers have been advised by the Railway Ministry to wear face masks, observe social distancing during their train journeys in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Other details

At the briefing, Sharma also said that railways will not stop or curtail any train services, and that trains will be provided on demand. "There is no plan to curtail or stop train services. We will run as many services as required. There is no cause for alarm. We can run trains immediately on demand if there is any rush. This rush is normal during the summer season and we have already announced trains to clear the rush," he said.

How many trains are running at present?

Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways, at present, is running 1402 number of special train services across the Indian Railways network on an average per day, as per the reports. Besides, 5381 local/suburban train services, as well as 830 passenger train services, are also operational. Also, a total of 28 special trains are being operated by Indian Railways as clones of highly patronized trains with high patronage. Moreover, in a bid to avoid crowding of passengers, additional train services are being run during April-May 2021 in the Central Railway zone with 58 trains (29 pairs of trains) and Western Railway zone with 60 trains (30 pairs of trains). These train services are for high-demand destinations like Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Patna, Guwahati, Darbhanga, Varanasi, Barauni, Bokaro, Prayagraj, Ranchi, among others.

Meanwhile Sharma assured that there will be no shortage of trains for those who want to travel. “I assure everyone that trains will be provided on demand,” he said.