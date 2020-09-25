Disclaimer: Do not get on that airplane, bus, train right now, unless you must. Also Read - Uttarakhand Eases Travel Restrictions for Tourists, Here's All You Need To Know

Travelling in the Times of COVID-19: Coronavirus is still a thing and it’s not over yet. India is in a bad shape right now, thanks to the pandemic. It’s been more than 6 months since most of us travelled due to the current circumstances. Travelling if you look at it now has become a luxury. The tourism industry faced a massive dent and is still struggling to get back on its feet, although Unlock 4.0 gave them a bit of a relief. Also Read - 16 Countries Provide Visa-Free Entry to Indian Passport Holders: Govt Tells Rajya Sabha

With Unlock 4.0, many states have given relaxation including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh to name a few. If you are planning to travel in the middle of a pandemic, then you must follow these quick tips before you pack your bags: Also Read - Thailand Travel News: A Special 90-Day Visa For Tourists - All You Need To Know

1. Go through State-wise guidelines: Although many states in India are welcoming tourists from across the country, there are still a few restrictions imposed. States including Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu requires you to register for an e-pass with the state government in advance, reported Tripoto. “A few states also need the tourists to get tested for COVID on the spot and quarantine themselves till the results are issued. It is mandatory to have the Aarogya Setu app for your safety and for others,” said the report.

2. Explore your state: Why travel in the middle of a pandemic when you can explore your own city? Take a stroll of the famous Qutub Minar or India Gate and enjoy the autumn breeze.

3. Mandatory 6-Feet Distance and Travel with all necessary equipment: Yup, this is the new cool. Travelling with all the safety measures in check. Make sure you have masks, sanitizers handy while travelling, and don’t forget social distancing. Wear gloves while stepping out and try not to stop at a Dhaba or a pit-shop to pick up snacks. Carry your own snacks, a toilet sanitizer, torch, first-aid kit, water, beverage (sachets), power bank, waste disposal bag, cash for an emergency, and car tool kit.

4. Don’t wait for the weekend: Although we are in the middle of a pandemic it’s naïve of you to assume that weekends will be traffic free and crowd free. Try to travel during the weekday, instead of a weekend to avoid the crowd.

You must travel while keeping your safety as the only priority.