In the wake of the surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, including those due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the ministry of civil aviation has issued fresh guidelines for air passengers travelling to the national capital.

"Attention Travellers! Travelling to Delhi? Take a look at the latest State-wise Quarantine Guidelines. Take all the necessary measures and be a #COVID_Hero #TravelSafeTravelMindfully," the Jyotiraditya Scindia-headed ministry shared on Twitter, on Thursday.

Latest guidelines for air travellers, flying domestically or arriving from abroad at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi:

Health screening:

Random sample collection of travellers arriving from states witnessing a spurt in Covid cases. Exit allowed only after the sample is collected.

It is mandatory for all the passengers to undergo thermal screening post-arrival.

For those who have a connecting flight to catch, they should refer to guidelines of the respective arrival states.

Quarantine:

Passengers who test positive will have to quarantine for 10 days at home or Covid Care Centre (CCC)/Community Health Centre (CHC)/hospital.

Meanwhile international arrivals can read detailed guidelines by clicking on the official Airports Authority of India (AAI) website.

What Travellers Need to Follow:

Air travellers are required to download the Aarogya Setu app.

Destination airports/states are required to carry out thermal screening of flyers upon arrival.

Also, don’t forget to check official websites for detailed guidelines before planning your trip.

